BURRILLVILLE — As callous as it sounds, the visiting Mt. Hope girls volleyball team wasn’t going to feel bad for Burrillville after Bronco senior captain Katelyn Paine suffered a severe ankle injury just three points into the second game of Thursday night’s Division II crossover match at the Broncodome.
While the Broncos struggled with the loss of their most dominant offensive weapon, Hannah Rodrigues, McKenna Reardon and the first-place Huskies controlled the second game and claimed the third game to move within a win of making the long ride back to the East Bay with a crucial victory.
“Our team has a really good bond and we’re all good friends – we have sleepovers and go out to eat a lot – so we channeled that tight friendship and came together and had each other’s backs,” senior outside hitter Paige McCreight said. “We had to do this for Kate because this might be her last game ever if she’s really injured and can’t come back, so we said we have to do this for Kate.”
Senior captain Kara Cournoyer sparked an 8-0 run from the service line early in the fourth game and then McCreight took over at the net.
The senior found a connection with junior setter Kourtney Paine to help the Broncos force a fifth game. Burrillville trailed the fifth game early by two points after an Isabel Savinon ace, but then the home side produced some of their best volleyball of the season.
McCreight had a team-high 11 kills and five aces, while Cournoyer produced seven kills, four aces and two blocks to lead the Broncos to a 25-23, 18-25, 23-25, 25-18, 15-10 victory over a solid Mt. Hope squad.
“Honestly, we found the energy we needed and we did this for Kate,” Cournoyer said. “We all needed to be there for her because this is her last game ever and we did it for her. That fifth game was all about getting off to a good start – that’s the biggest thing. We just carried that same energy from the fourth into the last game.”
“I changed the lineup a little bit later in the match and I just told the girls to play with heart because they have nothing to lose,” Burrillville coach Heather Farrell said. “Mt. Hope was 6-1, so we felt like we had nothing to lose, so I just wanted to see the girls put it out there and see what happens. The girls are really good at working through things like that and having the right mindset. They really did a good job of pushing through.”
Burrillville (6-2 Division II-West) is still a game behind one-loss West Warwick and Johnston for first place in the division. The Broncos, who now need junior Molly Brown to be the team’s dominant middle blocker, have a few days to adjust their lineup because they aren’t back in action until Wednesday when they travel to Providence to take on II-East co-leader Classical.
Mt. Hope (6-2 Division II-East) faces another Valley team in its next match when Lincoln makes the trip to Bristol on Wednesday. The Huskies didn’t look like a first-place team early in the first game because McCreight served her team to a 7-0 lead. And while the Huskies didn’t win the game, they clawed their way back into the contest and showed the Broncos that it wasn’t going to be an easy night, as they trailed by one point on three occasions late in the game.
Burrillville scored the first two points of the second game, but then Katelyn Paine jumped to get a touch on the ball at the net, but she landed on another player’s foot and injured her ankle and had to go to the hospital. Cournoyer kept the Broncos afloat for a few points, but the Huskies quickly took control of the game thanks to the play of freshman right-side Mia Shaw and Rodrigues to tie the game.
“We really played well in the first game and just wanted to do it, but then Kate got hurt and we just all got in our own heads,” McCreight said. “The big thing for us is when we get the pass to Kourtney in a good spot, it’s almost like we’re going to get a good hit every time. It’s about the passing.”
Burrillville fell behind 9-5 in the third game, but a Cournoyer killed put an exclamation point on a big run to give the Broncos a 14-13 lead. Shaw’s serving and Reardon’s blocking ignited a Husky run, as visitors went up 24-18. Burrillville answered with a 5-0 run, but Mt. Hope produced a kill to end the game.
Cournoyer went to the service line early in the fourth game with her team trailing 5-3 and by the time she rotated a spot to her right, Burrillville was up 10-6. The Huskies cut the deficit to one later in the game, but McCreight refused to let her team lose. The senior delivered a kill and an ace to build the lead back out to five and force a decisive game.
“We kind of lean on [McCreight] a lot, and we also do the same thing with Kara when she’s at the net,” Farrell said. “We lean on Katelyn so much, but when we lost her in the second game because of her ankle, they didn’t know what to do. I just told the two outside hitters they needed to step up and help everyone out. They really wanted to win and to do it for Katelyn.”
Burrillville scored the first three points of the final game, but setter Isabel Savinon answered with four straight points from the service line to put the Huskies up 5-3. After Brown helped her team back into the match, McCreight produced four kills in the final seven points to secure the win.
“We pulled one out for Kate and when we called her, she was crying because she was so happy,” McCreight. “This feels really awesome.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
