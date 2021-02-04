BURRILLVILLE — Players and coaches talk about the importance of defense because it’s cliché and the right thing to say. The undefeated Burrillville boys basketball team doesn’t just say it loves to play defense, the Broncos show it on the court for 32 minutes.
After holding their first three opponents of the Division II campaign under 40 points, the Broncos faced their stiffest test to date Thursday night when talented senior wing M’Munga Omona and undefeated Juanita Sanchez rolled into the Bromcodome on senior night.
Omona, who scored over 30 points a game in the Cavaliers’ previous two victories, was held scoreless in the first half before exploding for eight points in the third quarter. The senior only scored a team-high 10 points, while the balanced Broncos surprised another Division II foe with a wire-to-wire victory.
Seniors Colby Bouzan and Jack Bergin combined for 25 points, while forward Dean Ayotte and junior wing Wes Cournoyer sparked the home side in the second half of a 48-37 victory.
“It’s just great team defense and we’re just so balanced as a team,” Bouzan said after knocking down three 3-pointers to finish with a game-high 13 points. “This felt amazing having our parents here for senior night and them cheering us on, it was great.”
“We’re the only ones that thought this start was possible,” Bergin said after scoring 12 points and playing incredible defense on Omona when the Broncos eschewed the zone in the second quarter. “The difference with this team is we don’t care who scores, we want to see each other win and we want to see each other succeed. Someone could have 20 one night and zero the next, it doesn’t matter as long as we win.”
Burrillville (4-0 Division II) was scheduled to play back-to-back games against undefeated teams, but Saturday’s trip to Pawtucket to take on Tolman was moved back to Feb. 15 because the Tigers are currently in a COVID pause. As it is, the Broncos’ next game is Monday night when Division II newcomer Johnston comes to the dome.
The Panthers have an excellent post player in Tom Zednik, but the senior will face a defense geared to stop him the way Omona faced a defense built to keep him out of the paint Thursday night.
“Omona scored 1,000 points and had 64 points in the last two games, so to hold him down like we did is incredible,” Burrillville coach Kevin Randall said. “We knew that this was going to be a battle because they’re 3-0 for a reason, but now we’re 4-0 for a reason. We’ve always hung our hat since I’ve been here on defense. The kids buy into the system and I’m just so proud of these guys.”
Juanita Sanchez (3-1 Division II) attempted to simply shoot the Broncos out of their zone defense in the first half. The Cavaliers’ first four field goals were all 3-pointers and they didn’t make a two-point basket until the final two minutes of the first half when Andrew Montan found some space for a hoop.
At that point the Cavaliers were already down seven points and the deficit proved to be far too much to overcome. Burrillville’s offense wasn’t much better in the opening half, but the Broncos didn’t commit a turnover in the second quarter to open up a 22-15 advantage halftime. Bouzan led the way with eight points in the opening 16 minutes.
Juanita Sanchez forced Burrillville to play at its pace in the third quarter thanks to the play of Omona and Montan (10 points), but six points from Ayotte and 3-pointers from Bergin, Bouzan and Cournoyer kept the advantage at seven.
“Between all the rec leagues and travel leagues this team has been playing together for 12 years straight,” Bergin said. “We know each other and we know where everyone is going to be. Defense for us is fun because we know where we’re supposed to be and trust each other. We want to win.”
Cournoyer sparked a 6-0 run to start the fourth quarter to build the lead up to an insurmountable 13 points before Montan canned a 3-pointer. Bergin scored five points in the quarter to make sure senior night was a special one for the six seniors on the squad.
The Broncos are now one of just three undefeated Division II teams remaining and Randall hopes the rest of the state is taking notice of what’s happening in the northwest corner of the state.
“I would hope teams are noticing,” Randall said. “When you have a 4-0 team on your schedule I hope that would open your eyes a little bit. Honestly, we’re just concerned with what’s happening in the dome. We don’t care if teams are worried about us because we’re going to be prepared and ready to play.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
