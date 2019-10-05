BURRILLVILLE – Senior captain Aidan Tupper paid particular attention to defensive coordinator Chris Belluzzi’s comments – call them criticisms – prior to Burrillville hosting Rogers in a Division II-B showdown on Saturday.
As the defensive backs warmed-up in a corner of Alumni Field, he apparently barked at most of them for being lackadaisical and unfocused.
“Coach was saying, ‘You guys are so flat. What the hell’s the matter?’ and he was right,” the safety stated. “There was no energy; I saw it, too. I knew if I could do something big on our first play, that would get everyone fired up. I felt I had to.”
Tupper responded. After the Vikings won the opening toss and deferred, junior Will Farley walloped a 56-yard kick to the Burrillville 4, but Tupper returned the favor, racing upfield those same 56 yards to the Rogers 40.
Six plays later, sophomore quarterback Wes Cournoyer plunged over for the one-yard sneak, and the Broncos never looked back in a 28-8 drubbing at Alumni Field.
That happened to be one story line, though another came from junior running back Bobby Thatcher, who had missed portions of his club’s very difficult 21-14 league victory over Mount Pleasant last week.
“I was suffering from some cramps in my calves, so I played much less than I wanted to,” Thatcher confessed. “It frustrated me a lot because I wanted to help my team, and that motivated me a lot (Saturday). I didn’t want to let the guys down.”
Thatcher earned his wish, amassing 98 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries, but also recorded several tackles at his middle linebacker spot.
“I feel really good about the way I played, but I think I could’ve done better; I could have made more tackles, and I thought I could’ve run harder, but it’s a relief to play so much and contribute.”
There’s one more angle that can’t be ignored, and that came from the uncanny connection of Cournoyer to senior pass catcher Sam Clifford; he made seven catches for 137 yards and two scores.
His signal caller finished 14-of-19 for 242 yards, two scores and a pick, though did have issues holding onto the football. All told, fumbled three times and lost two.
“I knew this was a big game and we had to come out of it with a win,” said Tupper, who managed three catches for 46 yards, not to mention 73 on two returns. “Once again, it was all my guys blocking and making tackles.”
Burrillville coach Gennaro Ferraro seemed relieved after his squad remained unbeaten at 4-0 overall and 3-0 in II-B, but was hardly satisfied.
“Tup’s return was big for us; we started off executing, and that was our main focus all week long – we had to focus,” he noted. “I think it took us six plays to put in the first one, and then we executed in spots, but we didn’t do it consistently. Yeah, we popped a couple of big plays early, but then they stumped us in the second half, so you’ve got to credit Rogers.
“As for Bobby, he’s one of the best players on our team; he ran hard and tough,” he added. “Old (No.) 44 is back, so we’re happy with that. He definitely carried the rushing load for us … Despite some mistakes, these kids are great to coach.”
It looked like the Vikings would respond to Cournoyer’s scoring sneak immediately, as they moved from their own 30 to the BHS 33 following a crazy “running into the punter” infraction. On fourth-and-seven, though, junior Max Newsome’s pass fell incomplete.
Just three snaps after that, Cournoyer coughed up a lateral, and Rogers took complete advantage of that second “gift.” It needed just seven plays to close a 27-yard scoring drive on Newsome’s launch over right tackle with 51 ticks remaining in the initial quarter.
The difference, however, came when junior Will Farley pushed his PAT wide right; that left the Broncos with the 7-6 lead, and one it wouldn’t relinquish.
The Broncos immediately fashioned another superb possession, maneuvering 80 yards (with help from Tupper’s 43-yard reception at the Rogers 3), but the eighth snap ruined it, as Cournoyer fumbled at the 2.
Following a three-and-out and thanks to Tupper’s 17-yard punt return, Thatcher rambled untouched three yards around right tackle and freshman Ron Stanish drilled his second of four extra points to make it 14-6 with 7:23 left before intermission.
The Broncos’ again stood their ground, and the offense again responded with a score. This time, it went 63 yards on nine snaps culminating on Clifford’s 15-yard catch in the right flat and ensuing gallop past the goal line. That came with 2:58 remaining.
After the Vikings drove out to midfield, Clifford intercepted Newsome’s toss deep down the left sideline with 1:31 on the clock, but – to score – the hosts would have to travel 90 yards.
Incredibly, they did so – and took only five plays to do it.
On the last, Cournoyer delivered a phenomenal pass deep down the middle to Clifford, and he finished off the 54-yard TD snag-and-gallop with 47 seconds left.
On Rogers’ third possession of the third period, it appeared it would knife the gap to at least 28-12 when senior Kyshaun Pemberton took a handoff at his own 30 and hustled down the left (Burrillville) sideline. He was destined to score – until Tupper somehow outraced him, dove and tripped him up with his hand at the 9.
Four snaps later, the Vikings had managed just seven yards, and the Broncos took over on downs.
“Tup’s 56-yard return was great, but that wasn’t even close to the play of the day,” Ferraro grinned. “The most impressive play I’ve seen over probably the last 10 years was him chasing down No. 2 and saving a touchdown. We ended up stopping them; they didn’t score on that drive and kept us up three scores.”
Rogers thrice more held the football deep in BHS territory, but was squelched each time. The first time by junior Conor Driscoll’s pick (which he immediately fumbled back), then a pick by senior Ethan Lambert at his own 5.
That resulted in senior captain and punter Luke Hetu running out of the end zone for a coach-ordered safety.
The Vikings also gained possession on the ensuing free kick, but the offense ran out of gas at the 16, failing to convert a fourth-and-one.
Newsome completed just seven of 17 passes for 31 yards and four interceptions, though senior tailback Kalil Jones did assemble 83 yards on 30 handles.
“It feels great to get this win, but there’s always next week,” Thatcher nodded of a home affair with Middletown at 10:30 a.m., Saturday. “This is game over and done with; now we have to worry about the next game.”
Rogers 6 0 0 2 – 8
Burrillville 7 21 0 0 – 28
BURR – Wes Cournoyer 1 run (Ron Stanish kick)
ROG – Max Newsome 4 run (kick failed)
BURR – Bobby Thatcher 3 run (Stanish kick)
BURR – Sam Clifford 15 pass from Cournoyer (Stanish kick)
BURR – Clifford 54 pass from Cournoyer (Stanish kick)
ROG – Team safety: BHS punter Luke Hetu runs out of end zone
