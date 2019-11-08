BURRILLVILLE – When Burrillville High hosts Rogers in a Division II quarterfinal today at noon at Alumni Field, it will be the second time the two have met this season and the fourth over the past two.
The Broncos have won all of those showdowns, the most recent a 28-8 decision on Oct. 5. Still, that familiarity is exactly what concerns head coach Gennaro Ferraro.
“I don’t think that helps us at all; it’s extremely difficult to beat the same team four times in two years,” Ferraro said of Rogers (4-4), the fourth seed from II-A. “I think they’ve improved a lot since our last game. Offensively, they’ve grown into their skill levels, and Coach (Frank) Newsome does a really good job of putting his guys into the right spots, where they need to be.
“When your skill guys are as tough and physical as your linemen, that’s a good mix; they’re tough and skilled,” he added. “Looking back, that was not an easy victory. Sure, we scored 28 points in the first half, but they shut us out in the second.
“Offensively, they try to pound the ball, but they also run the option, get their quicker skill guys the ball on the outside, plus their quarterback (junior Max Newsome) can run the bootleg. When we first played them, I was impressed with their grit; they’re just tough kids from Newport, guys who never quit.”
Among the Vikings’ offensive standouts: Senior backs Kalil Jones and Kyshau Pemberton and junior Kayvon Lockhart.
“They run a lot of option stuff, and do it in so many different ways,” Ferraro noted. “You stop it, or at least try to, by playing assignment football. Each kid has to do his job in the position he’s playing. Defensively, they’re multiple, running odd fronts, even fronts, zone, man, blitz, etc. They like to blitz from every angle, so what we have to do is play our positions very well.
“What we’re going to have to do is make them as uncomfortable as we can, try to make them defend us, and we can do that by sustaining and finishing drives. I mean, getting skunked does nothing for us. If we take the ball to their six or their 12 yard line and don’t get any points out of it, that’s a win for Rogers.
“If we get into the red zone, we have to score; that’s it.”
The Vikings also have a bit of a revenge factor in their favor, as the Broncos ousted them from the tourney last year in this very same contest.
“We just can’t make any crazy mistakes, especially turnovers, and we have to sustain and finish drives, like I said,” he offered. “Special teams could absolutely influence the final result. And team that scores on defense or specials will have a huge advantage. The same goes for whoever wins the turnover ratio.”
