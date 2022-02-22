PAWTUCKET – It doesn’t matter the venue. The Burrillville High boys basketball team isn’t going to flinch or back down when taking the court against Tolman.
Switching to the more open dimensions provided by Jenks Middle School did not help the Tigers in the desired fashion that head coach Bill Coughlin and his group of players believed it would. Similar to a few weeks back when the Broncos went into Donaldson Memorial Gymnasium and emerged victorious, the Tigers struggled to generate enough answers to slow down Wes Cournoyer and his teammates.
This time, the stakes were much higher. Going into Jenks Tuesday night, the eighth-seeded Broncos quickly wasted little time in sending the Tigers back on their heels. By the time Tolman responded, time was no longer on its side.
What ensued as a significant upset as the top seed in this year’s Division II tournament went down on its home floor in the quarterfinals courtesy of a Burrillville team that’s on to the division’s Final Four round for the second straight year. Cournoyer pumped in 16 points while fellow senior Jaden White drained four three-pointers as part of a 13-point night as the Broncos staged a 49-40 win.
“Not many people can say they’re confident going to play Tolman, given how well-coached they are and how talented they are, but we were confident and it showed,” said Burrillville head coach Kevin Randall.
The tempo was established right from the get-go with Burrillville – advancing to face Wheeler in the D-II semis for the second straight year – making sure the low-post tandem of seniors Dean Ayotte (eight points) and Michael Hedquist touched the ball the first few times down the court. From there, the seas began to part with Cournoyer driving to the rim or White connecting from the outside.
When Cournoyer played beat-the-buzzer with a three-ball right before halftime, the Broncos were in excellent shape at 30-12. The visitors put on an offensive clinic that offered proof that there’s more than one way to score the ball in high school hoops. The passing of junior Elijah Diallo shouldn’t be overlooked on a night when the Broncos once again felt right at home in a game taking place in Pawtucket.
“The resiliency we’ve shown all season … we’re basically six guys deep. It seemed like everyone did something to contribute to tonight,” said Randall. “It’s a senior-laden group who I know I can trust.”
Defensively, the Broncos packed the backline and dared the Tigers to beat them from the outside. The results weren’t too kind for the home team. Tolman pulled into the break in the midst of a 5-of-21 shooting rut that included eight turnovers.
“Tough opponent. I wouldn’t want to play them in the next round,” said Coughlin, whose group now sets its sights on the open state tournament.
The Broncos hit a wall offensively during the third quarter but the defense remained on point. Tolman went into the fourth quarter with only 17 points next to its name while Burrillville had 39. Normally a man-to-man team, Burrillville flashed plenty of zone that Tolman had a hard time solving – at least through three quarters.
“We had a lull offensively but we kept it up on defense,” said Randall. “For the kids to be able to take a whole new game-plan and execute it like they did, I’m so proud of them.”
In the blink of an eye, the Tigers got their act together in impressive fashion. Senior Maarten Lopes led the surge as a 15-point game became seven with less than two minutes remaining. Lopes finished with a game-high 19 points as he was the lone player in a Tolman uniform to reach double figures.
Just when things became a little too close for Burrillville’s comfort, Cournoyer stepped to the line where he made all four free throws he attempted in the game’s final minute.
“The shots weren’t falling but the kids didn’t give up,” said Coughlin. “They were active defensively and in the right spots. All credit goes to them.”
Raiders turn away Blue Wave
PAWTUCKET – Another playoff game at The Cage awaits the Shea High boys basketball team following Tuesday night’s 67-52 win over No. 10 seed Hope in the Division II quarterfinals.
Next up for the Raiders – seeded second – is a semifinal home game against No. 3 Rogers which beat Coventry in overtime.
Shea’s 1-2 low-post punch of Isaac Ogutuga (19 points) and Malik Matamni (18 points) proved too much for the Blue Wave to handle. Both combined to score 16 points in the first quarter as the Raiders jumped out to a 22-11 lead.
Hope tried to make a move during the second quarter but was soundly turned back each time by a Shea High outfit that played a home game with fans in the stands for the first time since before Christmas.
Shea pulled into halftime with a 41-30 lead before needing to survive a challenge from Hope after the visitors trimmed the deficit to six in the fourth quarter. In the end, Ogutuga and Matanmi had the necessary answers to propel the Raiders to the next round.
