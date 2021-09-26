BURRILLVILLE — In years past, the Burrillville football team could overcome mistakes and turnovers like the ones the Broncos made Saturday against South Kingstown, but this is 2021 and the Broncos aren’t as deep or as big as their Division I opponents.
So, a fumble on a kickoff, a missed block on a good-ahead two-point conversion attempt or pre-snap penalties with the opponent in the red zone are simply too much to overcome.
The Broncos have no margin for error and they learned that lesson the hard way against the run-heavy Rebels. A Burrillville turnover early in the fourth quarter set the stage for SK senior fullback Ryan Hazard to score the go-ahead touchdown with 3:11 remaining. The Broncos had a chance to win the game after Carlo Acquisto scored a five-yard touchdown with 45 seconds left, but the Rebels stuffed the ensuing two-point conversion play to leave Alumni Field with a 21-20 Division I victory.
“Everybody played as hard as they could, it’s just that they made a few more plays than us,” Burrillville senior quarterback Wes Cournoyer said after completing 10 of his 21 passes for 121 yards and a touchdown. “We know we have to get refocused next week in practice and try to execute better next week and not make the same amount of mistakes.”
“With our roster against this schedule, every mistake we make is amplified times a hundred,” Burrillville coach Gennaro Ferraro said. “Our margin for error is zero – zero. In close games in this division with this roster, we can’t make those mistakes and win. This team plays very hard for 48 minutes from whistle to whistle, but we need to clean some things up this week.”
South Kingstown (2-1, 1-1 Division I-A) only asked junior quarterback Rian O’Rourke to put the ball in the air six times because three running backs, led by Hazard and junior Phoenix Sward wore down the Broncos on a warm early fall afternoon.
The Rebels made their intentions known on the first drive of the afternoon with a 14-play drive that featured seven runs each for Sward and Hazard to take an early lead. SK coach Gerry Zannella was proud of the way his squad battled through a tough afternoon to earn an important win.
“We showed up quickly and then we had a long lull and that seems to happen anytime we play Burrillville,” Zannella said. “We just don’t play well against them and that’s a credit to Gennaro because he does a great job who is an outstanding student of the game. Between Hazard, Aidan Jones and Phoenix, there’s a lot of juice coming at you. We try to keep them as fresh as we can. It was hot today and it drained us. We just need to get back to work.”
Burrillville (0-2 Division I-B) responded to Hazard’s one-yard touchdown run on the first play of the next series when senior running back Carlo Acquisto managed to keep his balance in the hole before galloping 62 yards for a touchdown. The senior ended up with 105 yards and two touchdowns on 13 carries.
Because the Broncos failed on the two point conversion, the Rebels went into halftime with a one-point lead. Burrillville grabbed a 14-7 lead late in the third quarter when Cournoyer hit Gibeau in the left corner of the end zone for a 15-yard touchdown. The flanker caught six passes for 91 yards.
“The defender was in front of him and I knew Gibeau was going to be faster than him, so I just put it to the pylon and let him go get it,” Cournoyer said.
The turning point came just a minute into the fourth quarter. First, O’Rourke threw a 15-yard touchdown pass, but Sward was stuffed on the two-point conversion play to keep the Broncos in front by a point.
On the ensuing kickoff, the Rebels forced a fumble and they believed they could win the game when they went back out on offense at the Burrillville 37.
“That was huge, just huge,” Zannella said. “We joked about it because the first thing we do every day in practice is kickoff and kickoff return because we believe special teams is a vital part of the game. That turnover gave us life. It pumped air back into our lungs when we made that play and turned it into a victory.”
Thanks to back-to-back offside penalties, the Rebels managed to convert a fourth-and-2 at the Burrillville 16. Hazard scored a three-yard touchdown four plays later and the lead was seven when the senior converted the two-point play.
Burrillville traveled 56 yards in 10 plays to give itself a chance to win the game. After Cournoyer hit Gibeau on a fourth-down play, the Broncos scored on Acquisto’s five-yard run, but the home side was stuffed on the two-point conversion play with 45 seconds left.
“I’m interested to see how they respond to this because we have a lot of football left,” said Ferraro, whose team hadn’t lost two league games in a season since 2013. “We can grow from this. Our effort and execution were good, but we made mistakes at critical times and couldn’t execute when it mattered the most. We can’t make any mistakes, so any mistake that we make is too many.”
