BURRILLVILLE — Less than two weeks ago the No. 3 Burrillville/Ponaganset/Bay View co-op hockey team went into the third period of their regular-season clash with Mount St. Charles/Cumberland/Lincoln School trailing by a goal.
Thursday night, the Broncos received hat tricks from freshman defenseman Ashley Mandeville and senior forward Madison McCutcheon, while freshman Allie Trimble delivered a career-high six assists in a 12-2 rout of the No. 6 Mounties.
BPBV coach Cortney Lacey has a simple explanation for the dramatic improvement.
“Honestly, it’s playoff hockey,” Lacey said. “We talked to them all week about how it’s the playoffs and there’s no mercy. We told them that you don’t glide and you skate hard to every puck. We showed them some film this week and we corrected some things and they saw what they did wrong. This is playoff hockey and they know they have to pick up their speed – and they did.
“I wasn’t surprised at all because I know what this team is capable of and this is what they’re capable of doing.”
The Broncos can earn a spot opposite No. 2 East Bay in the state semifinals with a victory over the Mounties Saturday at 1 p.m. at Adelard Arena. If a third game is necessary, it will take place back at Levy Rink Monday night.
For the Mounties, it was simply a night to forget. They received goals from freshmen Sophia Capone and Brooke Forget, but they were outshot 62-7. Lincoln School starting goalie Amelia Lambert made 42 saves in the first two periods, while reserve Grace Davenport made eight saves in the final period.
First-year coach John Lobisser believes if his team stays out of the box Saturday they have a chance to force a decisive game. The Broncos scored four goals on six power-play chances, while the Mounties were 1-for-2.
“We just need to do a better job as a group of controlling the emotions and the ups and downs of a playoff game,” Lobisser said. “It’s a big playoff game and emotions run high, but we have to do a better job emotion-wise, but we have to stay out of the penalty box.
“It all went sideways pretty early, but when we play with our sticks down and our heads up we’re a much better team than when our sticks are up and we’re in the box. Any team is going to hurt you with that many power plays, but they have goal scorers.”
While power-play goals helped the Broncos extend the lead, it was their work even strength in the opening six minutes that built a lead they would never relinquish. Mandeville opened the scoring at 2:25 thanks to a pass from Ponaganset’s Isabelle Besser, who ended the night with a goal and three assists.
Fellow Chieftain Kristen Briggs doubled the lead at 6:12 before the Broncos took advantage of three first-period power plays to build a 5-0 lead. McCutcheon netted her first goal on a pass from Trimble, before Besser setup BPBV’s Hobey Baker Award nominee for her second-power play goal at 11:46. Briggs increased the lead to five at 12:39.
After Capone scored from the top of the right circle to get MCL on the board, Mandeville delivered the goal of the night when the freshman went bar down on Lambert from the top of the left circle. The Broncos’ talented freshmen tandem combined for three goals and 10 assists.
“What really worked for us tonight was the plays behind the net,” Trimble said. “We were able to get it past the defense and then we have Ashley with her wicked shot. She was able to get shots through and we were able to jump on the rebounds. Once we started ramping up the goals, we kept going and going and didn’t stop.”
Davenport relieved Lambert in the third period, but the Broncos didn’t show her much mercy. Emily Allard and Avery Moriarty scored in the opening 5:30 before Forget responded. McCutcheon and Mandeville finished off their hat tricks in the final minute.
The challenge now for both teams is to get back to an emotional equilibrium for Saturday’s game at Adelard. Lobisser believes if his team stays out of the penalty box, the game will look a lot like the last meeting at Adelard and not what happened Thursday night.
“I don’t think we have to change much. We still have the effort, but we were wasting it tonight trying to kill penalties,” Lobisser said. “If we come back refocused and center our energy I think we have every chance of winning the game and forcing a Game 3. It’s all about staying in the moment. The message is ‘Play five on five and let’s see where the chips fall.’”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
BPBV 5 3 4 – 12
MCL 0 1 1 – 2
First period – BPBV, Ashley Mandeville (Isabelle Besser), 2:25; BPBV, Kristen Briggs (Ali Trimble), 6:12; Maddie McCuctcheon (Trimble, Mandeville), pp, 8:08; BPBV, McCutcheon (Besser, Mandeville), pp, 11:46; Briggs (Besser, McCutcheon), pp, 12:39.
Second period – MCL, Sophia Capone (Brooke Forget), pp, 10:11; BPBV, Mandeville (Lizzie Ng, Trimble), 11:37; BPBV, Besser (Trimble), 12:04; BPBV, Kelsey Wilson (Briggs), 13:22.
Third period – BPBV, Emily Allard (Mandeville, Trimble), pp, 5:30; MCL, Forget (unassisted), 6:58; BPBV, McCutcheon (Trimble), 14:18; Mandeville (Kayley Thibodeau), 14:58.
Saves – MCL, Amelia Lambert (42 saves); Grace Davenport (8 saves); Allie Stockwell (5 saves).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.