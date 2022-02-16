BURRILLVILLE — The Burrillville hockey team remained atop Division I-A for the first half of the season even though last season’s leading goal scorer, junior right winger Jack Farrell, scored just four times in the first nine games.
Farrell has matched that total in the last two games, which could make the Broncos dangerous in March.
Just two nights after scoring a hat trick to finish a season sweep of fourth-place Prout, Farrell helped the Broncos take a big step toward the division title against winless Warwick Monday night. Sophomore Stevie Rodrigues, who is this season’s leading goal scorer, delivered the game-winning goal in the first period and then Farrell scored a goal-scorer’s goal in the second period to help the Broncos dispatch the Titans 3-0 at Levy Rink.
“It’s really a mental thing because you have to visualize scoring the goal before you get the puck and you have to anticipate the chance before it comes,” Farrell said after producing his eighth goal of the regular season. “These last two games have been huge and we can take that momentum and hope to win out until the start of the playoffs.”
“It’s nice to have him back doing that,” said Burrillville coach David Farrell, who also happens to be Jack’s father. “When he has those nights like he did the other night against Prout where he had the hot stick, he’s able to put it where he wants. That’s encouraging and we need that. We also need more out of [Cam DeSante], but he has a ton of assists, so he’s producing, too.”
Burrillville (5-4-2 Division I) is in an incredibly strong position to claim the Division I-A title, which would earn
a quarterfinal clash at Levy against the fourth-place team from I-B – Cumberland, Moses Brown or Barrington. The Broncos have 14 points, which is three more than Smithfield and Mount St. Charles, with a game in hand.
The Broncos travel to Portsmouth Abbey tonight to take on the Eagles before returning home Friday night to face Smithfield. David Farrell knows how important winning the division is, but he also knows his team is going to have to get better if they want to compete with either Hendricken or East Greenwich and the title favorite, La Salle.
“The kids are competing, but I wish we could pull things together a little more because the playoffs are right around the corner,” Farrell said. “We’re not where we need to be to make an impact. The outcome of the game is important because you want to get the two points, but you want to be playing well. I’m not saying we’re playing badly, but there’s more there. We need to be better.”
Warwick (0-9-2 Division I-A) can still earn the No. 4 seed and a date with the Rams in the quarterfinals if they can beat Prout in their two head-to-head contests to finish the regular season. The Titans have lost eight straight games headed into tonight’s contest with the Crusaders at Thayer Ice Arena.
The visitors only had five shots through the first two periods, which made life easy on Burrillville senior goalie Bryden Hopkins, who earned his second shutout of the season. Burrillville opened the scoring with an opportunistic power-play goal when Rodrigues jammed the puck in the net from the right post with 1:38 left in the opening period.
“It was a great play by the guys to keep it down near the goal line and I figured I would put it on net with a wrap-around move,” Rodrigues said after scoring his eighth goal of the season. “I really like our teamwork the last few games. There’s a lot less selfish plays and we’re just putting the puck on net.”
The Broncos had plenty of chances to extend the lead in the second period, but it remained a one-goal game, which made Farrell nervous because Warwick sophomore winger Ryan Barlow was creating opportunities for his side.
“The puck has to go in the net,” David Farrell said. “We talk all the time about having the territorial advantage, but if the puck doesn’t go in the net it doesn’t matter. Even when you’re up 1-nothing or 2-nothing, it’s about getting that third goal. The other team is going to get a couple of chances, but Bryden was up to the challenge. Overall, I think we did a decent job, but the puck has to go into the net.”
Burrillville finally doubled the lead with 1:12 left in the period when DeSante played the puck out of the zone to Farrell. The junior played the puck off the boards, went around a defender and regained control of the puck to go into the offensive zone on a two-on-one with Rodrigues. The defenseman played Farrell to pass, so he ripped a shot off the post and into net.
Senior defenseman Mitchell Farrell scored for the second straight game when he ripped a shot from the point that went past a group of players and into the net for a power-play goal 11:24 into the final period.
Burrillville has now earned points in its last seven games and needs just two more points to clinch the No. 1 seed in the division.
