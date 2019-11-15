BURRILLVILLE – The memory is burned into the hearts and minds of Burrillville High’s coaching staff and players, how they came within inches of earning a coveted trip to the state Division II Super Bowl a year ago.
East Greenwich, however, stopped the Broncos on a fourth-and-goal at its own one-yard line as time expired in that semifinal and gained the bid itself.
“That was tough to accept,” head coach Gennaro Ferraro admitted.
Burrillville nevertheless has used that loss as fuel for the fire this fall, and now – at 9-0 overall – the Division I-B regular-season champions are back in the semis, this time against third-seeded Mount Pleasant (4-3 overall).
The Kilties are a team the Broncos defeated 21-14 back on Sept. 28.
If they want to avenge last year’s hurt and claim another Bowl berth, they must do it again today at noon at Alumni Field.
“It’s a 48-minute game, so we have to realize that nobody’s going to achieve a win in a minute, or five minutes, or 10,” he stated less than 48 hours before the opening kickoff. “It’s going to take 48 minutes of all-out, focused, heads-up football. We have to play a full 48 minutes, not 45, not 47. We can’t take a minute, a second, off.
“That previous win does mean something any time you win, of course it means something,” he continued. “A win on the football field is a momentous occasion. Any time you play a game, you’re trying to accumulate positive traits and skills and habits, and we did that (on Sept. 28).”
The triumph, however, doesn’t mean he or his kids are taking anything for granted.
“Mount Pleasant is a very good, tough, physical team; what impresses me most about them is they have very skilled players,” Ferraro noted. “They have an All-State center in (senior Jevon Blackburn), and their quarterback (sophomore Duce Addison) throws on time, has a good arm and commands the offense.
“They also have an All-State running back in (senior) Frederick Mallay, who looked great against Lincoln last week. He might be the best back in the state; I know he’s the best I’ve seen play this year. What we have to do is tackle Mallay. The kid’s got speed, vision and strength, he can cut on a dime at full speed and I know he runs a mean 200 meters (in outdoor track).
“He’s also a really good corner on a defense that’s only given up 89 points all season,” he added. “If we want to win, I think we need to force them to throw. We want to make them drive the entire field; that is, if they’re going to score, we have to force them to put together 10-, 12-, 14-play drives. We can’t allow any big plays.”
As for the Burrillville offense, Ferraro indicated sophomore signal caller Wes Cournoyer must direct a balanced unit, utilizing both the rush and pass. Junior back Bobby Thatcher leads the squad on the ground, while senior receivers Aidan Tupper, Sam Clifford and Ethan Lambert headline the air attack.
“We have to execute better and more consistently than we have been, especially in the red zone,” he said. “We’ve left way too many points on the field because of penalties or turnovers, and you can’t do that against a team like Mount Pleasant. That lack of scoring hasn’t come back to bite us yet, but it could.
“We also have to be way up on the positive side of the turnover ratio, and we need to eliminate penalties,” he added. “I think we’ve gotten better in those departments as the season’s progressed. We’re just going to have to play within ourselves, take it play by play and go all out on each.”
