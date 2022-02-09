BURRILLVILLE — For the third straight game, the third goal proved pivotal for the Burrillville hockey team.
The third goal on Saturday cost the Broncos the game in overtime against Mount, while the third goal Sunday helped the Broncos blow away Moses Brown. Tuesday night, against the best public-school team in the state – East Greenwich – the third goal gave Burrillville some belief after two periods of indifferent hockey.
Burrillville trailed the Avengers by two goals late in the second period, but senior defenseman Michael Allen and sophomore Stevie Rodrigues scored goals 53 seconds apart to tie the Division I crossover contest. Cam DeSante gave the Broncos the lead in the third, but it lasted just nine seconds as Burrillville settled for a 3-3 tie with the one-loss Avengers at Levy Rink.
“There's a lot of positives we can take about the way we've played in the last few games,” Allen said after recording a goal and an assist. “We're getting points and we're scoring some goals and showing progression, I like it. Us getting those two goals back late in the second period felt really good and gave us the momentum.”
“I think there are a lot of positives to take away,” DeSante said. “That's a good team and we fought back from down two-zero. There haven't been many times where we've battled back the way we did, so to overcome two five-on-three and come back and tie the game – that's a lot of hard work from the boys.”
Burrillville (3-3-2 Division I-A) moved back into first place in the division, one point ahead of rival Mount St. Charles. The Broncos travel to Smithfield Thursday night for a showdown with the Sentinels, who led Hendricken by a pair of goals in the third period before giving up five straight goals to fall 7-2.
The Broncos head into the contest with momentum after earning points in four straight games against Hendricken, Mount, Moses Brown and East Greenwich.
“Success on one night doesn't necessarily translate to success on the next night,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “We have to go to Smithfield on Thursday and that's always a difficult environment for anyone. That's going to be a tough challenge. We're still just at the halfway point with games played, so we're learning from our mistakes. Every kid in that room has improved over the last few weeks.”
East Greenwich (9-1-1 Division I-B) saw Hendricken gain a point on the day, but the Avengers managed to leave Levy with a point when Matt McKenzie followed up a Corey Szabo shot and scored past a prone Bryden Hopkins nine seconds after DeSante's power-play goal. Hopkins made up for the loose rebound with an incredible breakaway save to deny junior Charlie Gaffney minutes later to send the game to overtime.
The Avengers were disappointed the game even went to overtime because they dominated long stretches of the first two periods and should've had a comfortable lead going into intermission. McKenzie fed junior Sonny Arsenault for the game's opening goal 11:14 into the opening period.
Burrillville's discipline gave the Avengers ample opportunity to blow the game open in the second period. Rodrigues, Allen and DeSante all committed penalties in the span of 1:32 to give the Avengers over two minutes of a two-man advantage.
Szabo scored a power-play goal at 7:56, but the Broncos limited the damage and that proved pivotal because at the 14-minute mark Cade Pilling created a chance for Allen to finish for his third goal in just his fifth game back after spending most of the school year playing for the Jr. Bruins U18 team. The Broncos earned a little more puck luck with seven seconds left in the period when Rodrigues took a pass from DeSante and snuck a shot past Cole Barron.
“It was nice to get some puck luck with some of those deflections at the end of the period,” Farrell said. “Giving up only one goal in those two five-on-threes was huge because a team is usually going to score in that situation, especially a team that good. There's a big difference between 2-1 and 3-0 and then we get another one. That's what you have to do, you need to get pucks to the net.”
The Avengers took an unnecessary penalty late in the third period and paid for it when Allen ripped a shot that bounced off Barron and Mitchell Farrell got his stick on the puck and it went right to DeSante for the go-ahead goal. The lead only lasted nine seconds because McKenzie scored on a rebound of his own to split the points.
“What we've done over the last week is just huge,” DeSante said. “We've had a tough stretch of games against tough teams and to come out with points in each one of those games is good for us.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
