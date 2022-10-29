BURRILLVILLE – In a season where the margin of error has been incredibly slim for a Burrillville High football team that believes bright days are coming, head coach Gennaro Ferraro pointed to his team’s record after dropping a 28-0 decision to St. Raphael on Saturday.
“We are 1-7 because we continue to do 1-7 things,” said Ferraro.
For every positive gain made by the Broncos against the team that officially clinched the top seed in Division II-A, the home team took two steps back.
For example, Burrillville took the opening kickoff and possessed the ball for six minutes, three seconds. Strong runs by sophomore Leland Kelleher were complimented by quarterback Logan Gelinas – another 10th grader – turning to senior Eli Diallo.
The Broncos kept the Saints’ defense on the field by converting twice on fourth down. Then came two penalties that knocked Burrillville out of first-and-10 from the SRA 22-yard line. Just like that, all the goodwill that had been built up until that point was washed away. A turnover on downs ensued after the Broncos failed to convert on fourth-and-15 from their opponents’ 25.
“We can’t finish drives and make critical mistakes at the worst moments,” said Ferraro.
The inability to come away with points hit even closer to home after the Saints needed just four plays before finding the end zone. Moses Meus showed off his athleticism when he jumped up and came down with a 35-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Daniel Wulf.
The deficit grew to 14-0 when the Broncos made a mistake that ultimately took six points off the scoreboard. Gelinas kept the play alive with his feet and made a strong throw that senior Logan Gelinas grabbed at the one-yard line before turning into the end zone. The touchdown was taken off the board as Gelinas was deemed guilty of throwing the ball after crossing the line of scrimmage.
“That’s a quarterback trying to make a play and losing track of where he was,” said Ferraro. “These are the things that happen.”
Two touchdown runs by SRA junior Aaron Julius – each coming in each of the final two quarters – accounted for the remaining scoring for the Saints, who will host Shea in a D-II quarterfinal-round game on Friday night.
As for the Broncos, the beat goes on in a season that’s featured quite a few reminders about what can happen when you make a mistake. Burrillville turned the ball over three times compared to zero for St. Raphael.
“Our kids work hard. They’re invested and want to win,” said Ferraro. “We’re so close, but we’re so far. I counted. They [St. Raphael] had 10 seniors on both sides of the ball.”
As opposed to Burrillville, which started seven sophomores.
“A wise coach once said that for every sophomore on the field, that’s worth a loss,” said Ferraro.
Defensively, the Broncos received sacks from senior captain Jacob Woodlock and junior Brett Roy.
