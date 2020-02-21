BURRILLVILLE — In its previous three seasons in Division I, the Burrillville hockey team has posted a pair of thrilling victories over rival Mount St. Charles and handed Bishop Hendricken its lone regular-season loss on the way to last season’s state title.
None of those wins compare to what the Broncos accomplished Friday afternoon against an undefeated La Salle team that has not only dominated every team in the state, but vanquished the top teams in Massachusetts, Connecticut and New Jersey this season.
Needing a victory to stay in the race for the No. 5 seed in the Division I playoffs, the Broncos surprised the Rams with goals from sophomore forward Cam DeSante and junior forward Jack Corrao in the opening 4 minutes, 13 seconds.
And then surprises didn’t stop until the final buzzer when the Broncos mobbed senior goalie Dylan Nault after the Bronco made 45 saves that, coupled with a pair of goals from DeSante and four points from freshman Jack Farrell, secured an historic 6-3 victory over the first-place Rams at Levy Rink.
“It’s all about the work ethic and practice this week,” DeSante said after the Broncos won their final two games of the season to qualify for the playoffs. “We grinded in practice and we knew what we had to do Wednesday against Prout. We built off that and we knew that today was an opportunity to move up further in the standings. Everyone in the locker room believed for every minute that we could take them on.”
“It all starts with hard work, putting the hay in the barn and getting ready to play,” Farrell said. “We knew this was a game that could really help our odds with moving up in the playoffs to make a good run. When the rest of the state sees this, they’re going to think ‘No way. No way.’ Anything can happen and that’s what’s beautiful about this sport. With hard work, anything can happen.”
Burrillville (6-7-1 Division I) now waits for the rest of the Division I to finish up the regular season to see where they will head Friday night for the first game of the best-of-three quarterfinal series. If Smithfield only gets two points in its final two games, then the Broncos will travel to No. 4 Barrington Friday night.
If the Sentinels earn three or more points against last-place Moses Brown and Hendricken, the Broncos will be the No. 6 seed.
“I just told the kids the down side to this is the expectations go up a little bit,” Burrillville coach David Farrell joked. “When you see how emotionally invested they can be, we’re going to expect to see this every night, especially now that they have a taste of it. It feels great and I’m just so happy for the kids. It was great to watch how hard they were fighting on every shift.”
La Salle (12-1 Division I) received a pair of assists from All-State forward Austin Tasca, while Zenas Kennedy, John Devine and Ethan Cordeiro all scored goals. Barrington will see a very angry Rams team Saturday night at Smithfield Municipal Rink.
As has been the case in Burrillville’s big wins this season, the Broncos jumped all over the Rams in the opening five minutes and took a lead they would never relinquish. First, Blake Hopkins found DeSante at the minute mark and then Farrell scored from a tight angle in the left circle to double the lead at 4:13.
It appeared the Rams finally had their legs under them later in the period when Devine used his speed to skate around a Bronco defender and beat Nault from close range, but Ben Andersen responded with a goal just 1:12 later. The lead was only after one period when Kennedy rifled a wrist shot from the point past Nault.
La Salle pressured the Broncos for the first eight minutes of the second period, but the next goal was scored by Burrillville when Dom Savastano played a puck to the point to Andersen, whose slap shot was redirected past reserve goalie Max Cute by Farrell in the slot.
“I saw the play developing and I thought ‘Ok, I’m going to try to get into a good position here,’” Farrell said. “I went to the slot and sure enough, it was a great hard shot on the ice from Ben and I just got my stick on it. I angled it so the puck ramps up on it and changes the trajectory of the puck.”
After the Broncos were called for a penalty, they shocked the Rams with a short-handed goal when Ryan Boutiette held off Kennedy and made a great cross-ice pass to DeSante, who simply had to redirect the shot past Cute to increase the lead to three after two periods.
“You never feel comfortable with a lead against La Salle,” David Farrell said. “Those goals at the end of the second were huge so we weren’t hanging around with a one-goal lead. Ryan is just a great player and our best player. He made a pass like that against Barrington in overtime to Troy [Phillips] for the game-winner. He’s got good vision and is a great athlete. Cam did a great job burying it.”
Phillips scored a power-play goal just 64 seconds into the third period to increase the lead to four before Cordeiro finished the scoring with a consolation goal at 13:26.
Not only was Friday’s loss the first of the season for La Salle, it was also the first time the Rams allowed more than two goals in a league game.
“This expectations are just raised now after that game,” DeSante said. “We just need to go back and have a good week of practice and get back at it.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
La Salle 2 0 1 – 3
Burrillville 3 2 1 – 6
First period – B, Cam DeSante (Blake Hopkins), 1:00; B, Jack Farrell (unassisted), 4:13; LSA, John Devine (James McCue- Louvet, Jake Costa), 8:35; B, Ben Andersen (Farrell, Phillips), 9:47; LSA, Zenas Kennedy (Robert Tasca, Austin Tasca), 12:56.
Second period – B, Farrell (Andersen, Dom Savastano), 8:14; B, DeSante (Ryan Boutiette, Andersen), sh, 13:19.
Third period – B, Phillips (Farrell, Corrao), pp, 1:04; LSA, Ethan Cordeiro (Austin Tasca), 13:26.
Saves – LSA, Joseph Iannuccilli (10 saves); Max Cute (9 saves); B, Dylan Nault (45 saves).
