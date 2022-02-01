LINCOLN — The Burrillville boys basketball team is where rival Lincoln hopes to be in the next two seasons.
While the Broncos thrive in close games because they’ve been battle-hardened by numerous tight contests on the basketball court and the football field, the Lions are a young squad learning how to win on the Division II varsity level.
Not for the first time this season, the young Lions pushed a more experienced team to their limit, but not for the first time,
the Lions walked out of the Lions’ Den and back down the stairs to their locker room knowing they let one get away.
Burrillville, which led by as many 19 points in the second quarter, slowly let the lead slip away and the Lions had a pair of chances to win the game in the last 10 seconds after the Broncos missed a pair of one-and-ones. They turned the ball over on the first attempt and sophomore Cam DiChiara missed a reverse layup as time expired, as the Broncos escaped back Route 146 with a 45-44 victory.
“These kids have been in every single game,” Lincoln coach Kent Crooks said. “These kids are young group of kids hanging in there against bigger schools and more senior-laden rosters. They’re doing a heck of a job and I’m really proud of these kids. It was a great find to get Cam the ball at the end and they all played hard. It just didn’t go our way, but it was that possession before that killed us.”
Burrillville (6-5 Division II) has now won two straight games against Valley rivals after enduring a four-game losing streak. Burrillville is back in action tonight at Tiverton, but the Broncos might be without one of their six rotation players because senior forward Dean Ayotte rolled his left ankle in the third quarter and didn’t return.
Without Ayotte in the final quarter, Burrillville turned to senior Michael Hedquist for offense in the front court. The senior scored seven of his 10 points in the final quarter, Hedquist also scored seven of his team’s 10 points in the final session.
“When Dean went down we knew it was just going to be us five for the rest of the way, but we were conditioned because we only play six guys and we were ready for it,” Hedquist said. “On that final play I was nervous because he snuck behind all of us and it didn’t look too good for a second.”
Lincoln (4-7 Division II) has been in nearly every game this season and the Lions’ last four losses have been by a combined nine points. McNamara was the only reason the Lions were even in the game at halftime because he scored 12 of his 15 points in the opening session. DiChiara scored all 14 of his points in the second half, while Marcus Mensah added seven.
For the first 12 minutes of the second half, it looked like Burrillville was on its way to its second straight blowout win. Facing a passive 2-3 zone, the Broncos hit more 3-pointers (eight) than the Lions had points (seven) midway through the second quarter.
Cournoyer and Diallo both hit a pair of 3-pointers in the first quarter, while Jaden White, Charlie Bergin and Diallo added 3-pointers in the second quarter to stretch the lead out to 29-10 before the Lions close the half on a 9-2 run.
“In our last two games we’ve played the best defense we’ve played all season,” Burrillville coach Kevin Randall said. “The lead was nice, but I told the guys at halftime that we were not going to shoot 70 percent from three again. We came out ice cold – which we’re prone to do – and [Wayne] McNamara was hitting some incredible shots and they’re going to be a good team. We didn’t help ourselves by missing every free throw down the stretch.”
Bergin hit a 3-pointer and Diallo scored on a layup, but those were the only points the Broncos scored in the third quarter, as DiChiara scored eight points to help the hosts close the gap to four.
Without Ayotte in the final quarter, the Broncos turned to Hedquist, who attack the much taller Tyler Dickinson. The senior bullied his way to seven points to keep the Broncos in front, but White and Bergin combined to miss the front end of three one-and-ones to give the Lions a chance to win the game.
After turning the ball over on their penultimate possession, the Lions had a chance to win it when DiChiara snuck behind the defense after a missed White free throw, but his acrobatic layup rolled off the rim.
“These are the seeds that you’re planting right now for close games later this season or even the next game out,” Crooks said. “These have to be a motivating factor because these kids are hungry to play good basketball and get recognition. It’s going to happen.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.