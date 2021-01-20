BURRILLVILLE — There was an edge to the Burrillville hockey team’s practice Wednesday afternoon at Levy Rink.
For the previous two weeks the Broncos took the ice essentially in preseason mode with no game to look forward to in the foreseeable future. That all changed Wednesday when the state cleared the R.I. Interscholastic League to play winter events, which meant the Broncos had to start focusing on Saturday’s visit to reigning Division II co-champion East Greenwich.
“When we found out that we had a game on Saturday it changed our mindset completely,” senior captain Ryan Boutiette said. “Practice got harder and faster. There were more tape-to-tape passes and better shots on net. Everything was a little better and faster. We were working hard every day in practice and trying to treat every skate as our last.”
“It’s very different from what it’s been like the last two weeks,” Burrillville coach Dave Farrell said. “You have that cloud of uncertainty that you aren’t sure that you’re going to have a season and now all of the sudden you have a game in three days. We’ve been practicing hard, but now this is a familiar feeling for the kids to practice with games on the weekend.”
While Burrillville’s biggest local rival – Mount St. Charles – never had a chance to complete last season, the Broncos walked away from the 2019-20 campaign with a feeling of satisfaction. The goal every year for the Broncos is to be the state’s top public-school team and they accomplished that by sweeping Barrington out of the state quarterfinals and earning a spot in the semifinals against co-state champion La Salle.
The Rams showed why they were one of the best teams in New England with a dominant two-game victory, but the Broncos will always remember their 6-2 victory over the Rams to conclude the regular season.
Many of the players who played a part in that memorable victory are back this season, including Call/Times All-Area selections Boutiette and junior defenseman Ben Andersen. Andersen, who had a strong fall with the Rhode Island Hitmen U16 team, has a chance to be one of the state’s best defensemen.
“Ben has the potential, ability and drive to be an All-State player,” Farrell said. “He’s a pleasure to coach and he has a lot of potential. He has a real solid game and does everything really well. He doesn’t have an real weak points because he can be offensive, he can be physical and he moves the puck well. I have very high expectations for him and we’re going to be leaning on him quite a bit.”
Farrell is also counting on talented junior Mitchell Farrell – no relation – sophomore Jacob Gomes, Nate Steele and seniors Jacob Leclerc and Sean Grupp to play valuable minutes on the blue line.
The group will be playing in front of an inexperienced goalie after the graduation of three-year starter Dylan Nault. Junior Bryden Hopkins, who saw playing time in a few games last season, and senior Lucas Hundley are in a competition to earn the start against the Avengers at Benny Magiera Rink.
Burrillville has a chance to be a very good offensive team with Boutiette anchoring the top line with sophomore Jack Farrell and junior Cam Desante.
“This could be a dangerous team because the first line is looking real good and the second line is maybe looking even better,” Boutiette said. “Me and Desante have really good chemistry and Farrell does a great job of getting shots to the net. Jack has good stick skills.”
There’s plenty of offense beyond the first line with senior Troy Phillips cementing himself as a top-six forward after last season’s performances. Fellow senior Jack Corrao is also expected to add some offensive punch. The most intriguing offensive addition is freshman Steve Rodrigues, who could make a big impact during the truncated season.
Burrillville’s first home game is against the Rams on Jan. 29 and they welcome the Mounties on Feb. 5. Their first league meeting with Cumberland in three seasons will have to be rescheduled because it was supposed to take place Friday, but the Clippers won’t reach the mandatory 10 practices before playing their first game until Friday.
