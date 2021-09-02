SMITHFIELD — When Bryant University football coach Chris Merritt said at his introductory press conference in 2019 that he wanted the Bulldogs to be the top run defense and one of the top overall defenses in the Northeast Conference, it seemed like a pipe dream.
After all, the Bulldogs were coming off a 2018 campaign where in six NEC games they gave up an embarrassing 255.8 yards on the ground – Central Connecticut State and Sacred Heart accounted for most of those yards – to go along with just two interceptions and 11 sacks.
In just two seasons Merritt has recruited and schemed the Bulldogs out of the conference basement. In the four-game spring season, the Bulldogs were the best defensive team in the conference, allowing just 116.5 yards on the ground to go along with 11 sacks and five fumbles recovered.
“We were the top scoring defense in the spring and we were just flying around,” said junior Jack Daly, who was a first-team all-NEC selection on the defensive line. “We were playing as a team and there were no me-guys who just wanted to get their stats. Everyone filled their roles because we had some important guys go down and other guys stepped up. We were really happy with our tackling and physicality.”
“We played really well in the spring and we take pride in keeping teams from scoring,” said redshirt sophomore Chidi Nna, who was the NEC Defensive Rookie of the Year. “As a defensive line, we worked hard to get to the quarterback and cause trouble. Right now, we're just trying to get better and build on what we did.”
While Merritt and defensive coordinator Anthony Barese spend countless hours breaking down film and developing a game plan, there's no secret to Bryant's defensive success. Merritt, who was a safety in his playing days at Indiana University, said the Bulldogs strive to stop the run and keep everything in front of them.
“If you just force teams into eight-, 10-play drives, it's difficult for them to score, so not giving up the big plays is crucial,” Merritt said. “Stopping big plays is about eye discipline. Keeping your eyes on your keys and not getting fooled by the eye candy, which is what all of these modern offenses are about.
“We have an end-zone shot and a sideline shot on every play, so I know where your eyes are looking because I can tell by where your face mask is pointed. Every big play our offense has hit this preseason has to do with someone getting to nosy.”
Even though the Bulldogs struggled to pass the ball in the spring, they still won the time-of-possession battle – 32:09-27:51 – thanks to a solid running game and that bend-but-down break defensive approach. The Bulldogs were particularly tough on third down where none of their four opponents converted at least 50 percent of their opportunities. Opponents were just 14-for-49 on third downs.
“Our deal defensively is simply that if you're going to score on us, we want to force you to drive the field,” Merritt said. “You need to execute for 11 or 12 plays and when it gets to that money down, we want to get off the field on third down. That's why when you go through our practice plan for the entire month, 60 percent of our plays have been third down – every situation.”
Merritt believes the defense could be even better when the season opens up Saturday night against in-state rival URI at Meade Stadium. All the key players from the spring are back and two important linebackers are healthy after dealing with injuries during the spring. All-conference linebacker Joe Andreessen had a team-high 25 tackles and a sack in just two games. Senior inside linebacker Ryan Saddler missed the entire season with an injury.
The Bulldogs, who are hoping all-conference defensive back Andre Brackett is healthy soon, picked up Northern Arizona transfer Marcel Myers, who hasn't played since recording nine tackles in four games in 2019.
“The defense is about everyone doing their jobs starting with the defensive line and guys like myself causing havoc,” Daly said. “On the back end, it's about those guys staying on their keys. If we're all flying around, big plays can't happen as much because everyone's doing their job and a little extra. We're really excited because we have a lot of dudes back who played really well in the spring and want to do it again in the fall.”
