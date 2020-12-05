When the Bryant University men’s basketball team arrived at the Bulldog Strength & Conditioning Center at 10 o’clock Saturday morning to stretch, they did so believing they would then board a bus and make the 90-minute bus ride north to the Tsongas Center to take on old Northeast-10 rival UMass-Lowell.
But this is 2020 and nothing in sports – or life – is certain.
Little did the Bulldogs know, but they were just hours away from playing their home opener against Division III neighbor Rhode Island College. Because the River Hawks had just faced NC State, which had a player test positive for the coronavirus, the game was scrapped and Bryant coach Jared Grasso quickly went to work on finding a new opponent.
After some preliminary discussions with Dan Hurley’s UConn, Grasso secured a game with the Anchorman at 3 o’clock at the Chace Athletic Center.
“I have to bet in this pandemic that’s the fastest a game was turned around,” Grasso said. “The [UMass-Lowell] game was canceled at 8:30 a.m. and we rescheduled to play a team in your own building 25 minutes later. That’s pretty impressive maneuvering to get that done.”
The change had no effect on the up-tempo Bulldogs because they simply went out and overwhelmed a RIC team playing its first game of the season. Seven Bulldogs scored in double figures led by Peter Kiss, who had a
team-high 20 points, while Pawtucket freshman Erickson Bans lit up the first half with 14 points in just six minutes, as the Bulldogs set a new school scoring record in a 138-83 victory.
“We want to play fast, we want to score and we want to press,” Grasso said after earning his first win of the season after missing the win over New Hampshire because of a back injury. “We had 84 against Syracuse, 93 against UNH, so we want to play up tempo and when guys are sharing the ball and making shots, we’re pretty good.
“We had stretches where we were pounding it too much, but when we were sharing the ball, throwing it ahead and guys were touching it, I thought we were a pretty good team.”
Bryant (2-1) has imposed its will on its first three opponents and that proved to be bad news for an Anchorman team that simply didn’t have the bodies to play the style of basketball the Bulldogs were playing. Bryant scored just 10 points in the first 5:30 of the first half, but thanks to the play of Bans and others, they scored 64 points in the final 14:30.
Bans, who didn’t score in the second half because of a finger injury, scored his first college hoop with 6:20 left in the first half to put the Bulldogs up 15 points. The freshman score 12 more points in the half to send his side into the break up 31 points.
“Erickson can score the ball,” Grasso said. “What he did today he does in practice. We knew we were going to have to get him a taste here pretty soon because he’s going to have an opportunity to play for us. Today, obviously, he scored in bunches early on. He didn’t play late because he hurt his finger, but you saw what he has the capability of doing and he’s a guy who can really score the ball and score it in bunches.”
Rhode Island College counted the game as an exhibition, but that won’t take away from the performance of talented sophomore guard Shion Darby, who Grasso called a Division I player. Darby scored a game-high 26 points and dished out six assists in 39 minutes, while Dante Law had 12 points, seven rebounds and five assists.
Former Woonsocket standout center Ousmane Kourouma made his college debut for the Anchorman and produced 11 points, eight rebounds and a block in 19 efficient minutes.
“He’s a big, strong kid who finished around the basket,” Grasso said of the Villa Novan. “I know he’s a freshman and he has a chance to be a good player for them.”
The start of the game was predictable. The Bulldogs came out flat and allowed Rhode Island College to make a few shots, which slowed the pace of the game down to a level where the Anchorman could compete. The visitors led 11-10 five minutes in after Jahden Gold drove to the hoop for a bucket. Bryant only led by four (23-19) at the 12-minute mark when the difference between a scholarship D-I team and a D-III team that hadn’t played a game started to become quite obvious.
Bryant needed just six minutes to open up a 15-point lead and Bans’ offensive explosion stretched the lead out to 31 at halftime. RIC committed 15 turnovers which led to a 20-0 Bulldog advantage in points off turnovers.
“They’re a good Division III basketball team,” Grasso said. “They made some shots and they made some plays early on, but we obviously were able to get some stops and turning them over with our pressure and we were able to get in our tempo and start scoring the ball. We’re at our best when we can score and get into our pressure.”
The second half was a chance for Grasso to test some players who likely won’t get much playing time when the Northeast Conference season begins with back-to-back road games at St. Francis Brooklyn on Tuesday and Wednesday.
Kai Kostmayer scored 12 points on just eight shots in 12 minutes, while Luke Sutherland chipped in with 12 points and eight rebounds in 17 minutes. Guard Joe Moon IV fired in three shots for nine points to go along with four assists.
Nothing is certain in 2020, that’s why Grasso was so pleased with how everything turned out Saturday. After waking up at 5:30 in the morning not knowing if his team would have a game to 12 hours later breaking the school scoring record, Saturday will be a day Grasso talks about decades from now with his colleagues.
“It was a long morning of phone calls and trying to do everything we need logistically – obviously our administration here was unbelievable to get a game turned around when you wake up Saturday morning and no one’s thinking about a home game,” Grasso said. “…It means a lot to our guys because we put in a lot of work and they want to play.”
