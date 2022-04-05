SMITHFIELD – It’s not exactly a deal that screams “Bulldog for Life.” Still, there has to be some peace of mind for Bryant University concerning the contract extension announced Tuesday for men’s basketball head coach Jared Grasso.
The Bulldogs have an answer to throw at schools, search firms, and recruits: Grasso is their coach and has made it clear he isn’t about to leave at a time when the stock involving his program has never been higher. For now, Bryant athletic director Bill Smith can rest easy concerning the undercurrent of activity involving an up-and-coming coach and the possibility of him getting poached by a school that in theory represents a step up in weight class from Grasso’s current place of employment.
The only term that Bryant disclosed involved Grasso agreeing to a pact that will take him through the 2026-27 season. That’s five seasons from now. If the deal is seen to the end, it would signal that Grasso has been at the Bulldogs’ helm for nine seasons.
“It’s a great day for Bryant basketball,” said Smith in a statement. “Coach Grasso is one of the top young coaches in Division I and has done an incredible job taking our program to the championship level. A tireless recruiter and a work ethic like nobody I’ve seen, Coach Grasso is a great leader for our program and the student-athletes who wear the Black & Gold.”
The contract news regarding Grasso comes at a time when Bryant is still basking in the glow of reaching the NCAA Tournament for the first time as
a Division I participant through winning the Northeast Conference Tournament. There’s also the matter of the Bulldogs transitioning to a new league starting next season (America East) and planning to break ground in 2023 for a new on-campus basketball arena.
It takes two to tango when taking the necessary steps to ensure the coach who took Bryant from the depths of the NEC to the top of the heap in four short years remains in place during this crucial period of transition. For starters, the term “fit” needs to be there on both sides. Does Grasso believe that Bryant best fits him and his family and will continue to provide the necessary upgrades to the basketball program that better the odds of succeeding in a new conference? On the other side of the coin, do the Bulldogs believe that Grasso represents the ideal fit when sizing up this next chapter in school athletics?
Judging by the words of praise that accompanied the press release that was released Tuesday, it’s clear that “fit” is there in both camps.
“Coach Grasso has built our men’s basketball program into a winner and with the team’s success has come enhanced recognition of Bryant’s excellence not only on the court but in academic programs and on achieving Top 1% nationally in student outcomes,” said Bryant University President Ross Gittell, Ph.D. “We look forward to Coach Grasso’s continued leadership of our student-athletes and contributions to our University’s rising national recognition.”
“My family and I could not be more excited for the future in Smithfield,” said Grasso.
By adding years to Grasso’s contract coupled with a forthcoming facility, he and his assistants will have some mandatory weapons in the fight for talent as the Bulldogs say goodbye to old rivals Wagner and Mount St Mary’s and hello to new ones such as Vermont.
“With the challenging move to the America East Conference, and a new state-of-the-art arena on the horizon, it is an exciting time for Bryant University and the Bulldog men’s basketball program,” said Grasso, who has an overall career coaching record of 62-54 with the Bulldogs.
