Bryant football head coach Chris Merritt making the best of tough situation

SMITHFIELD — For as long as Bryant University football coach Chris Merritt can remember, this time of year is about gearing up for the upcoming season.
From his days running around Bloomington, Indiana’s football fields as a youth, to his time as a hard-hitting safety at the Indiana University, to his nearly two decades roaming the sideline as the coach of Miami powerhouse Christopher Columbus High, the arrival of September signals the commencement of finally playing for keeps.
That won’t be the case in 2020 after COVID-19 forced the Northeast Conference – and countless additional conferences around the country – to pull the plug on fall sports. Now, Merritt and his staff are picking up the pieces and trying to make the best of a difficult situation where the team could play this spring or be forced to hold off until next September.
“It’s been 45 years since I had a year without football and that’s when I was six,” Merritt said this past Friday afternoon. “I’ve watched a lot of film – I can tell you that much. We’re just doing a lot of self-evaluation and watching film and that’s been my fix, but nothing beats being on the field with football players.
“Be thankful for what you’ve got because in a second it could be all gone. Kids haven’t changed over the years and us coaches always say ‘Play every play like it could be your last.’ It’s a hard thing to grasp, so this has been a real reality check for a lot of them. I don’t think this was on anyone’s radar. It certainly wasn’t on mine.”
Merritt welcomed his team back to the Smithfield campus this past week as kids started trickling in for fall classes. While many colleges around the country are dealing with COVID-19 breakouts, Merritt said Bryant has only had four positive cases and all four came on initial tests. Those students were quickly isolated from the general school population.
Because of Rhode Island restrictions on gatherings – Rhode Island is currently in Phase III of its reopening plan, which requires that no more than 15 people can be assembled in a group – the Bulldogs aren’t close to hitting the practice field or taking part in intrasquad scrimmages. For now, all Merritt can do is condition his team, which he said they needed even though there won’t be a fall campaign.
“We started working out with the kids in the weight room this week and we’ll just keep going that way for a few weeks because we want them to take steps back into the pool and not dive into the deep end right away,” Merritt said. “We’re going to get them back into shape and then we’ll start sprinkling in some individual drills.”
If R.I. Governor Gina Raimondo moves the state in Phase IV at some point in September, Merritt said he will likely split his team into two groups and hold practices that mirror each other.
“If the situation allows us to get to a coach-able size of groups, we’ll do that. In the best-case scenario, we’re going to split our team into two and holding a pair of practices – older and younger or first and second string,” Merritt said. “We’re going to see what the dealer deals us and play the cards we’re dealt.”
NEC Commissioner Noreen Morris announced the cancelation of fall sports in late July and she said she’d revisit what to do with football, soccer, cross country and field hockey when the presidents of the member institutions meet on Oct. 1.
There’s potential to play a conference-only season in the spring, which is something the Pac-12 and Big Ten are looking to do. Merritt said as long as there aren’t too many games in the spring, he believes it’s possible for players to play a spring and fall season.
“That’s a question the NCAA Health and Safety Committee is going to have to answer,” Merritt said. “I think it’s doable if you keep the number of games in the spring down to six or seven and then give the kids a full three months off to start the next season. You just do the best you can to manage injuries, but the concussion issue is the biggest factor you need to deal with.”
Without putting plays on film, it’s hard for Merritt and his staff, which includes new defensive coordinator Anthony Barese, to evaluate progress. That’s why the focus this fall will be on the basics and making sure players are in the proper position and understand their role on every play. Fixing technique will have to be done when the Bulldogs are allowed to hit someone other than a teammate.
“To see if there’s growth and development you can only base it on the mistakes that are made,” Merritt said. “The best way for us to do it is to play against somebody else and watch the film, but for us right now it’s the mental mistakes and lining up right and executing what the playbook says. If we can get ourselves lined up right and execute the first three steps, beyond that when we get to play against each other we will.”
The other big challenge for Merritt – and every other college football coach in the country – is recruiting the Class of 2021. Normally, the summer represents a great time for coaches to travel the region to watch camps full of prospects. In August, the NCAA extended the recruiting dead period until Sept. 30. The dead period officially commenced when the NCAA shut down in March.
That means that prospective athletes can take unofficial visits to schools, but coaches can’t have contact with them or their family. Needless to say, Merritt and his staff have been busy watching film from last season and offering kids scholarships based on what they’ve seen without actually meeting the athlete in person.
“I feel bad for the kids who are seniors in high school,” Merritt said. “The 2020 kids were already signed before anything happened, but the class of 2021 is in a tough position because all of their camps got taken away. Now, we have kids who we’ve offered scholarships to based on film and we can’t even host them on visits. We can’t interact with them when they take unofficial visits [because of the dead period]. We’re not getting to roll out the red carpet for them.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
