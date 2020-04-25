Bryant football head coach Merritt: Newest Pat Uche 'relentless'

SMITHFIELD – Late Friday night, one of the New England Patriots’ newest draft picks regaled the media about the time that Bryant University football head coach Chris Merritt resorted to creative tactics in an effort to soothe the recruiting beast.
Setting the stage, Josh Uche was a high school sophomore when he transferred from Palmetto High to Christopher Columbus High, a private, shirt-and-tie, all-boys Catholic school in Miami that has earned a well-deserved reputation of churning out high-end football talent. Connecting the dots even further, Columbus was where Merritt put in 18 seasons prior to coming to Bryant.
Uche may have been the new guy at a new school, but it was clear he desperately wanted to land on the radar of perspective college coaches.
“I had a pretty good spring, but I saw a bunch of my teammates getting all these college letters and flyers in the mail and I was getting upset that I wasn’t getting any. I kept asking, ‘Did any mail come in? Did any mail come in?’” was what Uche – drafted in the second round (60th overall) after spending the past four seasons at the University of Michigan – shared during his conference call with the New England press.
“Since he was new to us, he was a little bit behind the curve,” said Merritt when reached Saturday. “I knew it was going to come for him eventually. On
e thing he doesn’t have is patience. To be honest, that’s what makes him a great player. He’s never been satisfied when it comes to settling for roles. That’s why I’m excited to see what he can accomplish in New England.”
In the grand scheme of things, the coach knew that letters didn’t mean much. Relaying that information to Uche … the message had a hard time getting through. The infatuation of getting mail with a college logo on it was paramount to him.
In effort to drive home his point, Merritt one day took a letter that had been addressed to Josh Jobe, a Columbus product who’s now a junior-to-be defensive back at Alabama. With a Sharpie, “Jobe” was scratched out and replaced with “Uche.” With two players with the same first names, it seemed like a quick, simple fix on Merritt’s part.
“I said, ‘Here you go, first letter.’ [Uche] gave me ‘What is this man doing?’ look,” said Merritt. “My point was that letters aren’t important. Don’t worry about it. Things will come. Sure enough, they did.”
Before Uche knew it, he had more mail than he knew what to do with. Now, he’s part of a linebacking corps for an NFL team that happens to be located a Hail Mary pass away from where his high school coach is based.
“I’ve known Josh since he was 14, 15 years old,” said Merritt. “Whenever my phone started to blow up from the Ann Arbor [Michigan-based] news outlets, I would call him up and say ‘Josh, either you did something really good or really bad. Tell me about it before I return these calls.’ Obviously it was always good.”
Localizing Merritt’s connection to Uche even further, Merritt’s wife Minnie teaches Spanish at Mount St. Charles. When news broke that Uche had been drafted by New England, Minnie’s students wasted little time in reaching out to her.
“Her phone was blowing up. Hey Mrs. Merritt, they got your guy!,” said Merritt. “Anytime you have a kid like that who achieves his goals, you can’t help but be happy for him. We’re ecstatic and excited for him.”
In an effort to leave no stone unturned regarding a player who represents a sizeable investment, NFL personnel reached out to Merritt concerning Uche.
“I probably fielded at least 10 calls from NFL teams,” said Merritt. “Josh is a gentleman who comes from a solid family. Never once did I get a complaint from a [Columbus] teacher.”
As far as Uche’s gridiron attributes, Merritt described his former player “as relentless. He’s got a motor, but what makes him so special is that he’s never satisfied. After his freshman season at Michigan, we had a conversation. He’s not satisfied in coming onto the field just on third down and for special teams. With the Patriots, I expect he’ll fight, compete, scratch and claw to get onto that field for 70-80 snaps per game.”
Merritt says he can envision bringing his Bryant players to Foxboro to check out a training camp practice and meet Uche.
“I would love that opportunity,” said Merritt. “The things I taught at [Christopher Columbus], I’m teaching the same exact things [at Bryant] … the same values. Having a kid like Josh adds more legitimacy to what I say to the kids at Bryant all the time.
“I don’t take any responsibility for what Josh has done. I just hope I was part of his development,” Merritt added.
