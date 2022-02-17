Bryant hopes to have defensive anchor back soon

SMITHFIELD – It’s not a stretch to declare that the Bryant University men’s basketball team has missed the shot-blocking abilities and rock-solid interior anchoring that Hall Elisias typically provides when healthy.
The proof lies in the number of points the Bulldogs have permitted over the past 10 games – five straight with Elisias in the lineup along with a five-game absence where he’s been sidelined with what’s been labeled a lower-body injury.
“He’s as day-to-day as can be now,” said head coach Jared Grasso in advance of Wednesday’s practice. “Hopefully Thursday [at home against Central Connecticut] we can get him back or Saturday [also home against Fairleigh Dickinson].”
With the 6-foot-8 Elisias part of the mix, Bryant permitted an average of 63.2 ppg over the five games leading up to his injury status. Without him over the past five games, the Bulldogs have become somewhat easier prey, witnessed by allowing 81.8 ppg.
“He’s a dynamic defensive player who changes things. Part of it is that teams are more comfortable attacking us and the possessions are shorter,” said Grasso when asked about the graduate student.
As the Bulldogs prepare for the final two weeks of the regular season, they’re presented with a Catch-22 regarding Elisias. Sitting one game behind current conference leader Wagner, Bryant remains alive to capture the NEC regular season title. Undoubtedly, you want the heartbeat of your defense to be out there for the final four games prior to the script flipping to the conference tournament.
Concerning Elisias, Grasso is also taking a big-picture view. Is it best to keep on prescribing rest and hope the time away from the grind will translate into a fresher player when go-time arrives for the NEC postseason?
“We’ve got to manage him. I want to make sure he’s healthy. You also want him out there and get him some game reps so he’s sharp come the tournament,” said Grasso. “Outside of blocking shots, he helps us because he’s really smart. He talks guys through things and is really good in the back of our zone. Teams attack us differently when they know he’s out there.”
Elisias has amassed 190 blocks in nearly three seasons with the Bulldogs. It’s an impressive total that would be even higher had he been able to avoid the injury bug that’s nagged at him throughout his time in Smithfield.
“I feel bad for Hall. He’s had so many bumps in the road in terms of injuries. When [the latest injury] happened … of course you want your team to have the best chance to be successful but he’s a kid who’s been through a lot,” said Grasso. “I want to see him out there for the stretch run … Senior Day and obviously the conference tournament. You also want him comfortable and confident out there and not worried about an injury.”
Greg Calixte has done an admirable job filling in while the Bulldogs wait for Elisias to return. Perhaps more than anyone else on this year’s Bryant roster, Calixte is aware of the challenges of attempting to make do while the centerpiece of the defense watches from the bench.
“We miss him for sure. He’s a big presence,” said Calixte, who was also asked about Bryant surrendering 54 points in the paint to Long Island during last Saturday’s 99-88 loss. “We’ve been having some slippage defensively … thinking that we can outscore guys. We’ve got to get back to those good habits.”
Along those lines, welcoming back Elisias to the lineup would provide a definite cure to the defensive blues that have cropped up lately for Bryant.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
