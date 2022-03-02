SMITHFIELD – One down, two more to go in the quest to earn the conference’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament.
After watching 16-point first half lead get trimmed to five at the break, the Bryant University men’s basketball team turned on the jets with a tour de force of a second half that paved the way for a 73-59 win over Central Connecticut in NEC Tournament quarterfinal-round action Wednesday night. For the top-seeded Bulldogs, a semifinal matchup against No. 4 seed Mount St. Mary’s awaits Saturday night at the Chace Athletic Center.
“Survive and advance this time of year. It’s about finding a way to win and we did,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso. “Obviously we get to move on to Saturday now.”
The Bulldogs’ two-headed monster of senior Peter Kiss and junior Charles Pride proved too tough for the Blue Devils. Kiss finished with a game-high 27 points while Pride pumped in 24 points. The contribution provided by big man Greg Calixte was another key piece as he finished with 11 points, nine rebounds, and three blocks.
Buoyed by a loud and boisterous crowd, Bryant jumped out to a commanding 16-4 lead that had the Chace rocking and Central Connecticut reeling. The ninth-seeded Blue Devils earned the right to face this year’s NEC top seed after dispatching Fairleigh Dickinson in the opening round.
“We were making a lot of plays early on and wanted to keep it going,” said Pride, who shot 10-of-16 from the field. “There was an emphasis on them shooting threes so we wanted to run them off the line.”
Instead of extending what was a 16-point advantage with 8:23 remaining in the first half, the Bulldogs were somewhat taken aback as the Blue Devils made a hard push to make it a 34-29 game at the break.
Just when it appeared that the underdogs were supplied with ample reasons to believe that an upset was within its grasp, the Bulldogs revved up the engine again for another strong surge that helped make it an 11-point game with 7:42 remaining (51-40). The backbreaking sequence came when Pride followed up a missed three from the corner with a strong move along the baseline that ultimately translated into a 63-50 lead with 3:20 remaining.
“I was just playing hard. The ball bounced close to my area. Luckily, I came up with it and went back up and scored,” said Pride.
Bryant went from shooting 42 percent in the first half to 57 percent during the second half.
“In games like this where you’re expected to win, there’s that little bit of extra pressure where they get to within five but you feel like you’re down six,” said Grasso. “This isn’t going to be easy. These teams are trying to come in and win. It was a good challenge for us. We have to compete at the highest level to win.”
Saturday’s game will mark a rematch of last year’s NEC Tournament championship that saw Mount St. Mary’s come to Smithfield and knock off Bryant at what was a sparse gathering at the Chace Athletic Center. This time, the Mountaineers will have to contend with a fervent fan base whose importance isn’t lost Bryant players like Pride.
“I know it definitely makes it tough for the other teams … a lot of people saying different things to them,” said Pride.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.