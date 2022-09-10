SMITHFIELD —The Bryant University football team was twice in overtime just one play away from recording the program’s biggest victory last Thursday night against FBS foe Florida International, but the Bulldogs flew back from Miami with a stinging 38-37 defeat when the Panthers converted a walk-off two-point conversion.
As well as the Bulldogs played against the Panthers, they know they’re going to have to play an even better game Saturday night at 6 p.m. when rival – and No. 22 – Rhode Island marches into Beirne Stadium for a non-conference clash.
“We feel like we’re a much better team than we were last year and we’re excited to play URI and we know we’re prepared and we’re excited to show it on Saturday,” sophomore quarterback Zevi Eckhaus said Thursday after practice. “You saw how good a team we are last week, but we were also frustrated because we want to win every game. It was a wake-up call to the team that we can achieve a lot.”
“We knew we could compete with [FIU], but this weekend’s opponent is better than the one we just played,” Bryant coach Chris Merritt said. “We need to win the turnover battle if we want to be in this game.
“Offensively, they’re efficient at what they do and defensively they don’t give up the big play and keep everything in front of them. That’s winning football.”
Eckhaus personifies the development of the Bulldogs since last season’s September meeting in Kingston. Starter Gage Moloney suffered a season-ending foot injury early in the opener and Eckhaus came in as a true freshman and completed 9-of-17 passes for 55 yards in a 45-21 defeat.
The Bulldogs won seven of their final 10 games and Eckhaus broke numerous freshman program records on his way to winning the Northeast Conference Offensive Rookie of the Year honors. In a bit of symmetry, Moloney started last week’s opener, but Eckhaus relieved him and completed 18 of his 22 passes for 243 yards and a touchdown to earn Big South Offensive Player of the Week honors.
“We have a hell of a team and a lot of guys are really good, so you can succeed in this system if you listen to your coaches,” Eckhaus said after he started last season as the No. 3 quarterback. “I just stayed the course and followed my pointers and did my job.”
“Right now, Zevi is played pretty good, so we’re going to go with him,” Merritt said after he didn’t name Moloney the starter until the trip to FIU. “He makes big throws [like he did in overtime] every day.”
There will likely be a lot of pressure on Eckhaus and his main targets – receivers Anthony Frederick, David Zorrilla and Jalen Powell and tight end Jihad Edmond – because URI’s front seven is likely not going to allow Bryant’s running game much room. URI’s defense, which features Woonsocket High grad Emmanuel Gomes, allowed Stony Brook just 3.9 yards a carry in a 35-14 CAA victory last week on Long Island.
“They’re a stout, physical front seven and when you have that, you can do some things in the secondary and they have some All-Americans back there,” Merritt said. “I think this secondary is much better than the one we faced last week. I don’t know if we’re going to have the same success on the ground this week.”
Just like the Bulldogs, the Rams feature a dynamic dual-threat quarterback who had a superb 2021. Senior Kasim Hill threw a pair of touchdown passes and ran one in against the Seawolves. When he does hand the ball off, he will likely give it to a familiar face – former Shea High All-State running back and 100-meter state champion Jaylen Smith.
Smith led the Rams in rushing yards (83) and attempts (13) last week and has cemented himself as the team’s feature back.
“Their motto is spread ‘em and shred ‘em and we’ve got our hands full with their offense,” Merritt said. “If we’re going to be successful, we need to stop the quarterback run game and have good eye discipline. [Smith] is a weapon on their offense and so is the quarterback. The tight end [Caleb Warren] is one of the best we’ll see all year.”
“They have a lot of stuff on offense and they do a lot of misdirection,” all-conference linebacker Joe Andreessen said. “They play with your eyes a lot and they like to spread the field out, so it’s going to be a good test for us because they have a lot of good playmakers. We’re going to have to be really disciplined.”
The Bulldogs’ main goal this season is to win the Big South title and play in the FCS playoffs for the first time, but the next two weeks afford them the opportunity to claim Ocean State bragging rights.
Bryant is looking for its first win in three tries against URI Saturday night, before they march down Route 146 to Brown Stadium to take on former coach James Perry’s Brown Bears next Saturday.
“They play in one of the best divisions in FCS football and they come into the game ranked, but we want to prove we’re the best team in Rhode Island,” Andreessen said. “We know we’re up to the test and we want to go out there and show it. It’s a pride thing for us. Winning the conference is our goal, but these next two weeks are the fun ones.”
