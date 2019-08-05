SMITHFIELD — It didn’t take Bryant University first-year football coach Chris Merritt very long to realize he needed a quarterback on campus not just for the start of the season, but for the start of spring practices.
“When I got the job [in January], I got the injury report and every quarterback we had was on it,” Merritt said after the first practice of the season last week at Beirne Stadium. “We needed to sure up that position. We added some depth, so we’re going to battle right now with these guys. The best man is going to win.”
Merritt went through his Rolodex of Football Bowl Subdivision coaches and quickly found a talented signal caller from his home state of Florida. After spending three semesters at Ohio State University, Kory Curtis chose to leave Columbus for an opportunity to start at Bryant following a season where he was the Big Ten champions’ scout-team quarterback.
“I’m coming here because I want to play and get a chance at the next level,” Curtis said. “I believe I can play quarterback at the Power Five level, but I didn’t get the chance to play. Now, at Bryant I have a number of years to show coaches and scouts what I can do. I have a Florida guy coaching here and I’m going to get a great education that will help me for the next 40 years of life.”
It’s not hard to see why Merritt reached out to new Buckeye coach Ryan Day to bring in the Island Coast (Cape Coral, Fla.) graduate. Curtis left the Gulf Coast school with every passing record. He threw for over 5,400 yards and 59 touchdowns in three seasons, and was named Mastrole Quarterback Academy Super 7 winner.
Even though he never coached against Curtis during his prep days – Merritt’s Christopher Columbus High School played in Class 8A, while Curtis played in 6A – Merritt is impressed with the pro-style quarterback.
“Cory’s got all the arm talent and he’s got the size,” Merritt said. “It’s all about repetition. He’s only been out of action for a year, so it’s not like it’s been a long time. He was the scout team quarterback at Ohio State, so he got some reps. He just needs to get repetitions in our offense. That’s what’s going to take time for him.”
Curtis, who is 6-foot-3 and 228 pounds, said he believes he can start at many FCS programs, but he chose to come to Bryant because he wants the opportunity to play. Curtis was on campus for the spring semester and was a part of the team’s workouts. He also attended a number of men’s basketball games at the Chace Center.
“When I came up here, I met [captains] Rob [Brown] and Vinny [Nisivoccia] and some of the key players on the team and I felt like I’d be a perfect fit right away,” Curtis said. “It seems like it because we have a great offense and a bunch of good transfers.”
In his short time at Ohio State, Curtis played with a number of players who are starters in the National Football League. Curtis was in the same quarterback room every day with Washington Redskins first-round pick Dwayne Haskins. In practice, Curtis had to run the opposing team’s offense against the No. 2 pick in the draft, San Francisco defensive end Nick Bosa. The defense also featured Broncos third-round pick Dre’Mont Jones.
“Going to Ohio State was a learning experience. I learned how to be a man and learned a lot of different intricacies to the game,” Curtis said. “I had great coaching, which helped me become a leader. It was definitely a shock to the system to play at a level like that against players like that. Going up against that type of speed is just crazy. Guys like Nick Bosa and Dre’Mont were incredible.”
With record-setting quarterback Price Wilson graduated, the quarterback position is Merritt’s biggest question mark leading up to the season opener on Aug. 29 against Stony Brook on Long Island. Hendricken’s Chris Hindle is the most experienced signal caller after appearing in five games last season.
The redshirt sophomore was 4-for-10 for 27 yards to go along with four rushes for 16 yards, but he suffered a dislocated hip late in the season. Hindle appeared in the spring game, but he was the only player in a red non-contact jersey.
“We put him in the red jersey in the spring game because we wanted to give him a whole year under his belt after the injury,” Merritt said. “Each quarterback has shown their different skills at times since I’ve been here.”
The only other quarterback who saw action last season was junior Broghean McGovern, who appeared in three games. The Haverhill, Mass. native went 18-for-35 for 201 yards and two interceptions during a period late in the season when Wilson and Hindle were unavailable to play.
Merritt also signed a talented New York quarterback in Shai Young, while Miami’s Harrison Easton and Robert DuCharme are also on the roster.
