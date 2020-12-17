The Bryant men’s basketball team had been in this position before.
One night after a comfortable Northeast Conference victory, the Bulldogs built a large second-half lead and appeared to be cruising to a sweep of a foe from one of New York’s five boroughs.
Unlike last week’s frustrating loss to St. Francis Brooklyn, Thursday’s story had a happy ending for the Bulldogs, who became the first team to sweep a conference back-to-back in five tries.
Visiting Wagner used Elijah Ford’s game-high 29 points to turn a 15-point second-half deficit into a two-point game with just seven minutes remaining. With the game tied with just 39 seconds left, Bryant sophomore point guard Michael Green III canned a 3-pointer from the right wing to lift the Bulldogs to an 81-75 victory at the Chace Athletic Center Thursday afternoon.
“Winning back-to-back games like this is hard, I just told our guys that,” Bryant coach Jared Grasso said. “It’s something new for us, we’ve never played back-to-back like this before. You get into the second half – you’re banged up, you’re tired – and it’s about having guts and having grit and finding a way to win and we did that.”
“You have to lock in and you can’t overlook teams,” captain Charles Pride side after an efficient 18-point, five-rebound afternoon. “You have to play your best. We knew that there was no sweep in the NEC this year, so there was a big emphasis on that. We want to sweep teams, we don’t want to lose at home.”
Bryant (5-2, 3-1 Northeast Conference) leads St. Francis and Central Connecticut State by a game atop the conference standings. The Bulldogs will step outside of conference play again Monday when they make the short trip down the Massachusetts Turnpike to take on Atlantic 10 foe UMass, which features former Tolman standout wing Dyondre Dominguez.
“The goal is to win, we’re going into that game to find a way to compete and beat them,” Grasso said. “It’s obviously a very good opponent with a big man [Tre Mitchell] who is one of the best players in the country. It’s going to be a great challenge for us and something our guys are very excited about, but we’re going to go out and compete and do what we do.”
Wagner (0-3, 0-2 NEC) made more field goals than the Bulldogs for the second straight afternoon but were once again dominated from the 3-point line (12-6) and the foul line (21-15). The Seahawks stayed in the game by hitting the glass and getting the ball to Ford, who the Bulldogs are happy they won’t have to see again this season.
Wagner only trailed by three points at halftime because they pulled down nine offensive rebounds leading to 11 second-chance points. Ford and Alex Morales (17 points) each had eight rebounds. Grasso said his message at halftime was that even though the Bulldogs were playing with four guards alongside Hall Elisias (12 points, 10 rebounds and seven blocks) they needed to toughen up in the paint.
“We knew they were going to try to pound us in the paint, so we made a big emphasis at halftime to make sure everyone is on the glass – even the guards,” Pride said. “We were telling Michael to make sure to get the loose ones we couldn’t grab. That was really a big part of our gameplan – the rebounds.”
Because of injuries to starter Luis Hurtado (groin) and Nate Stokes, the Bulldogs went with a six-man rotation in the second half. The lack of a bench wasn’t felt in the first four minutes because the Bulldogs went on a 9-0 run to open up a 12-point advantage. After Green III connected on a 3-pointer, Peter Kiss (20 points) scored six straight points to up the lead to 52-40.
The Bulldogs led by 15 following a Chris Childs layup, but that’s when the Seahawks started to chip their way back into a game that felt eerily similar to last week’s defeat to St. Francis Brooklyn.
Over the next 7:04, the Seahawks went on a 20-7 run thanks to nine points from Morales and seven more from Ford to close the gap to just two. Wagner made eight of their 13 shots during the run, while the Bulldogs were just 3-for-12 with two turnovers.
Instead of wilting, the Bulldogs responded and built a seven-point lead with just 3:56 left.
“We grew up from the St. Francis game,” Grasso said. “The St. Francis game was similar. We had a 15-point lead in the second half here and because of the way we play with so many possessions, a 15-point lead can turn to six very quickly. I think we got a little tired and I didn’t do a lot of subbing with the limited bodies we have. Guys had to play with fatigue…we made enough plays to win.”
Wagner struggled from the 3-point line, but a Jordan Mason 3-pointer and six points from Ford helped the visitors tie the game with just 57 seconds left. On the ensuing possession, Kiss found Green III on the wing and the sophomore buried a 3-pointer to secure the game and put an exclamation point on a 20-point, 10-assist night.
“I’m a gym rat, I was in the gym last night at [midnight] and I saw Mike in there and a few other guys in there,” Pride said. “I knew they’re in there getting shots up and working every single day, so that shot for me, I thought it was going in as well as all his other shots because he puts the work in.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
