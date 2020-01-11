SMITHFIELD – Thou shall protect one’s homecourt in Northeast Conference play.
For the second straight game, the Bryant University men’s basketball team failed to honor this very important hoops commandment.
Visiting Mount St. Mary’s made itself at home during the second half of Saturday’s game at Chace Athletic Center, not to mention survive a few tense moments to pull out a 67-65 win that had Bryant coach Jared Grasso shaking his head. His Bulldogs went from one extreme to the other, going from firing on all cylinders to a desperate place that resulted in trying to play catchup during crunch time.
Despite all the shortcomings – many of which were self-inflicted, though some were out of the home team’s control – Bryant still had a shot to deliver a walk-off win.
The road to the last straw began when a bad inbounds by Mount resulted in an Ikenna Ndugba steal with 2.9 seconds left. A timeout was immediately signaled with Grasso summoning a play that would result in his best player getting a chance to play the role of hero.
The inbounds feed went to Nathaniel Stokes, who in one motion turned and delivered a bounce pass to Adam Grant.
Grant elevated as high as he possibly could as Mount’s Jalen Gibbs attempted to contest. The bid hit the side of the rim as time expired.
“I thought we got the shot we wanted. He got a good look. It just didn’t go in,” said Grasso. “Next time we’re in that situation, I’m going to (Grant) again.”
The loss is the second straight for Bryant, now 1-2 in league play with all three games at home. You could say the NEC schedule makers gave the Bulldogs (9-7 overall) a good chance to get off on the right foot with five home games out of the first six league tries. With three games now in the books and back-to-back games on deck at the Chace following Wednesday’s trip to NEC newcomer Merrimack, the Bulldogs need to make sure they do a better job of protecting their turf.
Otherwise, they may find themselves in a position where they are faced with little choice but to chase wins in opposing gyms – no small task, mind you.
“You can sit there and feel sorry for yourselves or figure it out and get better,” said Grasso. “I’m never going to sit there and feel sorry for myself. I’m just not wired that way. We’ll come back, practice hard, and continue to improve.”
An area of concern has to be the play of the Bulldogs’ interior defense after the Mountaineers won the battle in the paint going away (36-18) and collected 16 offensive rebounds.
“They pounded us on the glass and we have a lot of work to do,” said Grasso.
It was promising for the Bulldogs early on behind a 19-9 start that featured 8-of-15 shooting and a strong contribution from freshman Michael Green III, who was inserted into the starting lineup for the first time since late November. The 10-point lead was where the margin stood at halftime after freshman Benson Lin splashed in his third three of the opening half with two seconds remaining.
The Mount, which played Thursday night on the road while Bryant in the midst of a week-long break, came out the second half and put a major hurting to the tune of a 16-3 run that resulted in a 40-37 lead. The visitors did most of their damage from close range, whether it was a dunk, a putback, or a layup.
Bryant took the lead back on a few occasions, the last time at 52-51 after Grant hit a three coming out of a media timeout with 6:56 to go. The Mountaineers responded by mixing in a few threes with Maliek Jefferson (15 points, nine rebounds) cleaning up some missed shots to give his team a 63-57 advantage.
A three-ball from Ndugba got Bryant to within three with 2:04 left and the deficit remained at three after Green made two free throws with 43.8 seconds on the clock. Confusion ensued coming out of a timeout with 27.7 seconds left as the officials stopped the game with 20.4 seconds on the game clock and the 30-second shot clock still turned on.
With the new rule concerning the shot clock and resetting it to 20 seconds on an offensive rebound, the shot clock must remain on even if there’s less than 30 seconds remaining in the half until the game clock dips below 20 seconds. It was an officiating error where the Bulldogs went from nearly forcing the Mountaineers into a 10-second backcourt violation to Mount now having a fresh 10 seconds to advance the ball over the midcourt line.
“All I know is that they stopped the clock and unfortunately we didn’t get a 10-second count,” said Grasso, who saw Mount hit two free throws to go back up by five before Grant made a triple with five seconds remaining.
Grant overcame a slow start to finish with a game-high 17 points while Green ended up with seven points and six assists. Hall Elisias took two nasty fouls and battled foul trouble but ended up with seven points and five blocks.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.