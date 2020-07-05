CUMBERLAND – A Cumberland native and current men’s cross-country/track assistant coach at Bryant University, Brian Fuller is the 2020 winner of the virtual Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race. Fuller raced on the traditional race of July 4th and turned in a time of 20 minutes, 50 seconds.
The race’s top female finisher was Nora Blodgett of Dartmouth, Mass. She placed 13th overall with a time of 27:12.
Fuller ended up completing the traditional Arnold Mills course two seconds faster than runner-up finisher Ryan Poholek (20:52). The two worked in tandem and continued to feed off one another as they worked their way up and down Nate Whipple Highway.
“We had talked and it being a virtual race, it’s kind of hard to do it solo,” said Fuller in an interview with Ocean State Running. “Being able to work together made a huge difference. This is one of my favorite races on the calendar and I was glad to be able to do it some capacity.”
Fuller noted the weather conditions, which proved to be ideal Saturday. Usually, those who participate in the Arnold Mills Road Race are trying to separate themselves from the pack while dealing with humid conditions. Saturday’s cloud cover yielded pleasant temperatures.
After Fuller and Poholek, recent Classical grad Conor Murphy – son of Cumberland High girls cross-country/track head coach Vanessa Molloy – finished third overall in 21:25. He was followed by Cumberland native and La Salle Academy junior-to-be Jack Casey, who was timed in 21:31 for fourth overall.
There was a tie for fifth between Cumberland resident and La Salle junior-to-be Adam Thibodeau and Cumberland High junior-to-be Henry Dennen. Both ended up at 21:25.
The Cumberland High girls cross-country team was well-represented with teammates Olivia Belt (18th overall, 28:56), Bailee Brown (23rd overall, 29:55) and Grace Carr (26th overall, 30:10) grabbing the next three spots in the overall female division after Blodgett.
Current St. Raphael cross-country and track coach Chris Magill, a six-time Arnold Mills champ, was the first finisher in the Master Male Division (ages 40-49). Magill’s time of 22:37 was good for seventh overall.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
2020 Virtual Arnold Mills Four-Mile Road Race
Top finishers
1. Brian Fuller, Cumberland, 20:50
2. Ryan Poholek, North Attleboro, 20:52
3. Conor Murphy, Providence, 21:25
4. Jack Casey, Cumberland, 21:31
5. (tie) Adam Thibodeau, Cumberland; Henry Dennen, Cumberland, 22:25
6. Mike Muschiano, Cumberland, 22:33
7. Chris Magill, Cumberland, 22:37
8. Steven Bishop, West Warwick, 22:59
9. Neil Bowie, Attleboro, 23:46
10. Zachary Martin, Attleboro, 25:39
Individual category winners
Junior (Under 15) Female
1. Keaney Bayha, Warwick, 30:17
2. Grace Belt, Cumberland, 32:57
3. Leila Chowning, Cumberland, 38:15
Junior (Under 15) Male
1. Owen Dennen, Cumberland, 34:49
2. Nathan Finder, Cumberland, 37:54
3. James Arthurs, Cumberland, 43:15
Intermediate (15-17) Female
1. Olivia Belt Cumberland, 28:56
2. Bailee Brown, Cumberland, 29:55
3. Grace Carr, Cumberland, 30:13
Intermediate (15-17) Male
1. Jack Casey Cumberland, 21:31
2. Adam Thibodeau Cumberland, 22:25
3. Henry Dennen, Cumberland, 22:25
Open (18-39) Female
1. Nora Blodgett, Dartmouth, 27:12
2. Janytzabell Rodriguez-Ramos, New Bedford, 30:10
3. Brittany Beliveau Cumberland, 30:30
Open (18-39) Male
1. Brian Fuller, Cumberland, 20:50
2. Ryan Poholek, North Attleboro, 20:52
3. Conor Murphy Providence, 21:25
Master (40-49) Female
1. Pamela Fabrizio Barry, Delaware, 30:13
2. Meghan MacDonald, Woonsocket, 34:48
3. Jennifer Parent, Lincoln, 36:33
Master (40-49) Male
1. Chris Magill Cumberland, 22:37
2. Steven Bishop, West Warwick, 22:59
3. Michael Thibodeau, East Greenwich, 29:04
Senior Master (50-59) Female
1. Jackie Hooper, Cumberland, 34:40
2. Leigh Bianco Uxbridge, 35:24
3. Karen MacBeth, North Kingstown, 36:15
Senior Master (50-59) Male
1. Bill Slaney, Cumberland, 27:57
2. Michael Johnson Cumberland, 28:01
3. Paul Laprade Cumberland, 32:02
Veteran (60-69) Female
1. Carol Ferris, Wrentham. 36:42
2. Julie Miller, Cumberland, 37:02
3. Laurie Horstmann, Virginia, 39:32
Senior Veteran (70+) Male
1. Tom Neves Rehoboth, 33:48
2. John Brakke Cumberland, 39.37
3. Jack Thornhill Cumberland, 40:12
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.