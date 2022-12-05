SMITHFIELD – A Bryant University men’s basketball player didn’t join his teammates and coaches on the returning flight home Monday. Instead, third-year forward Kvonn Cramer remained in a Cincinnati hospital where he’s in stable condition in intensive care.
The news concerning Cramer was shared as part of a tumultuous 24-hour period that also included learning that Bryant won’t be playing its previously scheduled non-conference contest that was supposed to take place at Tulane on Tuesday night. Tulane shared on Sunday night that the game was off due to health and safety concerns within the Bryant program.
As part of a statement that Bryant released Monday, the family of Cramer arrived in Cincinnati early Sunday morning. The players were informed of their teammate’s status before the noontime tip against the Bearcats with several additional Bulldog players and staff members either held out or limited due to illness.
Following Bryant’s 97-71 loss to Cincinnati, head coach Jared Grasso said in his postgame Zoom session with the media that the Bulldogs planned to spend an additional night in Ohio before determining the next course of action. The original plan called for them to fly to New Orleans on Sunday night.
A transfer from Hofstra, Cramer has been a key force off the bench for the Bulldogs during the season’s first month, averaging 7.3 points on 65 percent shooting from the field and 4.1 rebounds.
“Bryant would like to thank the hospital staff for their care of Kvonn,” Bryant wrote as part of a message that was posted to Twitter on Monday. “Bryant would also like to thank the University of Cincinnati and their medical staff for providing access to any additional resources.”
A Bryant spokesman confirmed that the team flew into Boston Monday, landing shortly before 4 p.m. Bryant’s next scheduled game is Friday night at the Chace Athletic Center against Stony Brook.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.