Bryant's Hurtado thriving after battling cancer

SMITHFIELD – Luis Hurtado is a senior guard on the Bryant University men’s basketball team who has been through a lot.
A quiet and soft-spoken sort, Hurtado represents the yin to the yang provided by the high-volume scoring load shouldered by teammates Peter Kiss and Charles Pride. Listed at 6-foot-6, the native of Venezuela has brought much-needed stability to the point-guard role – witnessed by his 2.9 assist-to-turnover ratio that currently serves as the gold standard in Northeast Conference-only games.
As much as he’s been a rock, it wasn’t too long ago when the odds were stacked against Hurtado from ever setting foot on the hardwood. We’re talking about a 24-year-old who if you wind back the clock three or four years found himself in the fight of his life.
We’re talking about cancer - specifically, testicular cancer.
“Most young men don’t go through what he’s gone through,” noted Bryant head coach Jared Grasso.
His demeanor and how much he values his present situation with the Bulldogs … it’s clear that Hurtado places a major premium on the opportunity to play basketball again. You would also never suspect that Hurtado isn’t too far removed from enduring a traumatic ordeal. There are no rough edges around him, no signs of a “woe is me” disposition that would be understandable given the hand he was dealt.
“He’s very thankful for the opportunities he’s had because of what he’s gone through at a young age,” said Grasso.
It's common to see Hurtado sport a smile when walking around the hallways of the Chace Athletic Center. There’s a humble quality that makes him so endearing that it’s easy to see why Grasso would anoint him “a special young man to coach. I’m blessed that I’ve been able to do that over the past two years. His story is remarkable. He’s been through a lot and persevered.”
The chance to play for a NEC regular-season title is a prize that was the furthest thing on Hurtado’s radar during the two seasons – 2018-19 & 2019-20 – he spent at the University of Alabama at Birmingham. For him, it was about surviving chemotherapy while holding on tight to an upbeat disposition that was rooted in believing that better days were coming.
“All that I’ve been through at this point, it’s all about the glory to God. I wouldn’t be here if He didn’t put me on the right path. It’s been a long ride but I’m blessed to be able to do what I love,” said Hurtado. “I always say that things happen for a reason. My family and all the coaches in my life deserve credit for helping me become the man and basketball player I am right now.
“It was definitely scary, especially when you’re my age,” Hurtado delved further, “but I stayed positive the whole time. I fought and got through it. It feels like it happened a long time ago but it’s actually not. Having a positive mindset helped me.”
The bout with cancer so early in his life has enabled Hurtado, per himself, “to become a better human being and a better leader when you’re on the basketball court. Dealing with what I had to go through two or three years ago was much harder than what I’m doing right now. It’s about believing you can overcome anything.”
Within Bryant basketball circles, Hurtado is known as the team’s glue guy – someone who can set up his teammates but also use his length to overpower smaller guards if the opportunity presents itself.
“It’s about taking my role and doing it to the best of my ability,” he said. “I want to win as badly as anyone in this program.”
The Bulldogs play at St. Francis Brooklyn Thursday night before the spotlight shifts to Saturday’s key home showdown against current NEC leader Wagner. That game will include Senior Day festivities with members of Hurtado’s family not expected to be in attendance.
“All of my family is back home,” he said. “At the end of the day, it’s just another game where you have to go out and perform.”
Sounds like someone who always maintains a level head no matter the situation – life-threatening or not.
“He’s overcome something that someone his age shouldn’t have to go through,” said Grasso. “He’s always looking to pick guys up. You want to be around people like that.”
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
