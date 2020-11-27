One nonconference game was chopped off the schedule – at practically the 11th hour no less. Now, the Bryant University men’s basketball team will bus to Upstate New York for its rescheduled season opener that as of now is set for Friday afternoon (3 p.m.) against Syracuse.
Per the school’s website, the Bulldogs have just two nonconference games listed. Besides facing Jim Boeheim and the Orange, Bryant is scheduled to visit Stony Brook on Dec. 12. That game was supposed to be the conclusion of a home-and-home agreement after Bryant was originally slated to ring in the 2020-21 season on Wednesday afternoon against the Seawolves.
Citing a positive COVID test among an unaffiliated Tier I individual who had possible contact with the Stony Brook team, both schools agreed to cancel Wednesday’s game.
“There are so many moving pieces in terms of whether games are going to happen and when you’re going to play,” said Bryant head coach Jared Grasso prior to Wednesday’s news. “It’s going to be a very unique year as far as that stuff. You’re going to have to worry more about yourself than your opponent because things are going to change where games are added and dropped. It’s about controlling what you can control.”
It stands to reason that Bryant will not be idle from Nov. 28 – the day after the Syracuse game – and Dec. 8 – the start of NEC play with the first of back-to-back games on consecutive days against St. Francis Brooklyn. Grasso confirmed that the Bulldogs are planning to head to Mohegan Sun for a multi-team event against Drexel and Quinnipiac, though the dates have yet to be finalized.
The Bulldogs are scheduled to play New Hampshire in a home-and-home arrangement with the dates TBD. Bryant agreed to play at UMass last spring with a date officially agreed upon – Dec. 21 from the Mullins Center.
“Everything remains fluid, though [Bulldogs assistant coach Phil Martelli Jr.] has done an unbelievable job with the schedule. Every day, I wait for him to walk into my office and see if there’s an adjustment that needs to be made,” said Grasso, noting that since September, a total of 24 changes to Bryant’s schedule had been made prior to Wednesday’s cancellation.
Grasso is no stranger to setting foot inside the Carrier Dome. He competed there during his career at Quinnipiac and also visited the mammoth on-campus arena as an assistant coach at Iona.
“It’s going to be strange being in an empty Carrier Dome,” said Grasso.
Follow Brendan McGair on Twitter @BWMcGair03
