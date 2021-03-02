Wednesday marks the scheduled final day of the Northeast Conference’s men’s basketball regular season. Bryant University was supposed to take the court against Mount St. Mary’s, but that was before Bulldogs were shut down for COVID-19 concerns this past Sunday.
Despite missing the final two games, Bryant joined Wagner, Sacred Heart, and Mount St. Mary’s as the four teams to clinch a NEC Tournament berth. The semifinals are scheduled for this Saturday and the championship game is on the docket for next Tuesday. Pretty soon, the NEC is going to have to enact a contingency plan in the event the Bulldogs are unable to come out of quarantine.
Responding to an inquiry from a Times/Call sportswriter, NEC Senior Commissioner Ron Ratner emailed the following on Tuesday: “We are in constant communication with Bryant as we work through conference health and safety protocols, but have not set a firm deadline when its postseason availability must be determined.”
Bryant clinched the No. 2 seed and a home game in the NEC semifinals after sweeping Long Island last weekend. The school has not commented since announcing the cancellation of the regular season-ending two-game series against Mount St. Mary’s.
