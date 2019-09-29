SMITHFIELD – With a simple click of the TV remote and swipe of the iPad, Bryant University Athletic Director Bill Smith figures to be in Bulldog Heaven come Sunday afternoon.
Transforming into a couch potato where Smith’s fingers are asked to shoulder an important load will be done with the utmost joy. The prospect of two former Bryant athletes competing in different sports on the same day represents a significant milestone – the kind you really can’t put a price tag on if you’re the university.
It’s must-see viewing for black-and-gold fans.
The laying of a noteworthy foundation took place this past Friday when the NFL’s Detroit Lions announced that Bryant football and men's lacrosse alumnus Tom Kennedy had been promoted from the practice squad to the 53-man roster. That means Kennedy is eligible to stand on the sidelines when the Lions host the Kansas City Chiefs at 1 p.m.
If a situation on special teams arises, Kennedy could be called upon to return kickoffs or punts. With former New England wide receiver Danny Amendola reportedly dealing with a chest injury, Kennedy might find himself running routes and turning his head just in time to receive a pass thrown by Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford. The possibilities are endless for Kennedy, who hooked on with Detroit as an undrafted free agent back in the spring.
It figures to be around 3 p.m. when the second half gets underway at Detroit’s Ford Field. At that time in our nation’s capital, the Cleveland Indians will face the Washington Nationals. Since Bryant baseball product James Karinchak has yet to pitch in relief on consecutive days since his Sept. 13 addition to the Cleveland roster, the hard-throwing right-hander figures to be in line to receive some work. Karinchak last took the mound on Friday night.
You can understand why Smith is brimming with enthusiasm, which came across loud and clear when reached not long after the good news concerning Kennedy.
“This is something that our entire university can be proud of. Anybody who’s looking to come to Bryant, first and foremost they’re going to receive an outstanding education. We’re also providing student-athletes with an opportunity to come here and pursue their dreams professionally,” said Smith.
Bryant’s status as a fully-fledged NCAA Division I member is now entering its second decade. When highlighting the key periods of growth that helps to ensure the athletics program is held in high regard, the top of the to-do list includes achieving the highest possible graduation rate, competing for conference championships and NCAA Tournament berths, and the presence of top-flight facilities.
Deep down, it’s every college and university’s dream to puff out its chest and proclaim that former student-athletes are competing at the highest possible level of pro sports. Thanks to Karinchak and now Kennedy, Bryant can now lay claim to a dynamic 1-2 punch.
“We want to develop them into the best possible athletes,” said Smith, noting the Bryant coaches and athletic trainers who worked, pushed, and guided Karinchak and Kennedy deserve a ton of credit for helping to place both of them on the right path.
Kennedy and Karinchak arrived at Bryant the same year (2014). To Smith, it was clear early on that both were cut from a different cloth. As a freshman in 2015, Karinchak earned NEC Rookie of the Year honors. That same spring, Kennedy was making his mark on the lacrosse field before becoming known as a two-sport standout on the Smithfield campus.
“Everyone thought James and TK were special and knows about the old adage that hard work pays off. These two young men epitomize that saying,” said Smith. “Both of them were the hardest workers in the weight room.”
Case in point, Kennedy and Karinchak in different years made enough of an impression to take home Bryant’s strength & conditioning award where one male athlete is singled out. Smith spoke about the feat when he crossed paths with Craig Buckley, Bryant’s Assistant Athletic Director for Athletic Performance, on Friday.
“To be able to see them out there competing professionally, it’s something they definitely deserve. They’ve earned it,” said Smith. “They’ve set the bar pretty high for future winners of that award.”
Whenever Karinchak wasn’t pitching for Bryant, Smith remembers him finding ways to stay engaged. Since joining the Indians, Karinchak has figured prominently for an American League ballclub that remained in playoff contention until Friday night. In 5.1 innings at the MLB level, Karinchak has struck out eight, walked one, and posted a 1.69 ERA.
“At Bryant, he would serve as the batboy, sprinting out to home plate to pick up the bat and spring back,” said Smith. “It says a lot about the faith the Indians have in James that they’re pitching him at this time of year.”
Besides football, Kennedy was a big-time performer in lacrosse for the Bulldogs – he was selected 26th overall by the Boston Cannons in last year’s Major League Lacrosse draft. Regardless of the sport, he preferred to let his actions set an example for others to hopefully follow or emulate.
“James and TK had different leadership styles. James was more vocal, but both are outstanding examples for our current student athletes,” said Smith.
It’s common for broadcasters to dig into an athlete’s background and reference the school he or she attended. It’s free advertising and publicity that’s wrapped in a neat little package. For Bryant’s sake, let’s hope “university” and not “college” is said when referencing Kennedy and Karinchak.
As for his Sunday plans, Smith said, “What a great day it figures to be. I’m not taking any chances. Somehow, both games will be on. I can’t wait to see TK get into the game and see Karinchak as well.”
