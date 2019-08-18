SMITHFIELD - Neither Kyle Mann nor Robert Perez would take credit – or blame, depending on your perspective – for the interaction, but Chris Merritt remembers one of the two Bulldogs entering his Columbus High office soon after graduation a few years ago to test how much their relationship had changed.
“I remember one of these guys walking into my office and saying 'Hey, Chris,' just to test the waters and see how'd I react,” Merritt said.
During their four years as offensive and defensive linemen at Miami's Columbus High, Perez and Mann would never have dared call Merritt anything besides ‘Coach.’ But when players matriculated from the all-boys Catholic school and moved on to college, Merritt's role in their lives changed. Instead of being viewed as a coach, Merritt wanted his former players to view him as a confidant who can help them navigate through the difficult transition from high school to college.
Perez, who made one start in his freshman season under coach James Perry before appearing in nine games last season, certainly used Merritt as a resource.
“Coming out of high school and moving up here where I didn't know many people, I really relied on Coach Merritt whenever I had any problems,” Perez said. “He always helped me through any situation I had.”
Mann, who was quick to say the aforementioned interaction with Merritt felt more like something Perez would do, enjoyed the nearly three years he used Merritt as a resource for on- and off-field problems.
Happily for Mann, those days are over. Right before Christmas 2018, Merritt re-entered Perez and Mann’s life as their football coach.
Mann said it took a little while to adjust to the change, but he loves playing for Merritt, whose mission statement is simply expect to win.
“It's a little weird because he was my high school coach and after I graduated he became more of a friend,” Mann said. “You can reach out to him and ask him for advice. You see him after all the games when you're back home. Now, having him as a coach again, you remember how serious he is. You have to get back to work and you can't be joking around.
“It was easy to get back into that because I've been through a lot of coaches. I was automatically loyal to him as soon as he came through the door.”
Merritt, who said he participates in around 10 active text chains with former groups of players, understood the unique challenge both Bryant offensive linemen faced. It's very rare for a high school coach to jump right into Division I football, and even rarer to coach two of your former players.
“It's rare when something like this happens,” Merritt said. “I try to make life-long relationships with those kids who play for me in high school. I'm pretty hard on them, but they always come back. What I've done with those kids is strip off the armor a little bit and let them have some fun and joke around and have a good time.
“All of the sudden when I got the job and I walked through the front door, they were like 'Ohh,' and they had to put that relationship in reverse and go back what it was. It's not tough for them because they're mature and can handle it. I’ve known for four years that those two were brought up the right way and know how to handle it.”
Of course, one of the reasons Merritt was selected to succeed Perry were the testimonials Mann and Perez provided Bryant Director of Athletics Bill Smith during the hiring process. Mann, who was a two-time all-Dade County player, helped guide the Explorers to their first state title appearance in 2014 and that was followed by an 8A District title the next season.
“I told [Smith] about the culture that coach was going to bring here,” Mann said. “Back at Columbus, we had the mentality that it was Columbus or you die. We all bought into the program. I feel like a lot of people before weren't here, but you can tell everyone is buying in and everyone believes in what we're trying to do.”
Perez, who, just like Mann, was originally recruited by Marty Fine and played for two seasons under Perry, told Smith that Merritt was the right coach to lead the Bulldogs to their first Northeast Conference championship and first trip to the Football Championship Subdivision playoffs.
“I've been playing football for a very long time; I've been around good coaches and bad coaches. Personally, coach Merritt is one of the best coaches I've been around,” Perez said. “I've been here two years and been around two head coaches and I'm on my third and fourth offensive line coaches – I've been around a lot of coaches – so I can tell you what a good coach is.”
After winning over the selection committee, Mann and Perez had to win over a frustrated group of players who watched their second coaching staff leave Smithfield in the last 24 months. While some players – including All-American kick returner Jean Constant – opted to leave the program, many of the team's top players decided to stay.
Merritt credits both linemen for spreading the gospel of Merritt, which includes turning Columbus from a chronic underachiever into one of the best programs in south Florida.
“I think they helped win the lockerroom a little bit,” Merritt said. “A new coach – and it doesn't matter if he comes from college or high school – there's always going to be questions. I think what those two were able to tell everyone in the lockerroom was hopefully something positive from their time in high school. The more you have people going in your direction, it's harder for some to buck the trend.”
Since Merritt last coached both players, they've certainly become bigger, stronger and faster. Mann started as a fullback in Fine's final season, but he turned into a dependable right guard who started all 22 games under Perry.
Merritt remembers one of the first days of practice when an offensive call was made and both players immediately recognized the play.
“I crack up, because offensively we use a lot of the same terms, but we just coach it differently,” Merritt said. “They knew right away when they started to hear the play calls, they were like 'I'm back home.' A lot of that stuff was easy carryover for them.”
Both players also recognize that Merritt has changed. While football was only part of his professional duties at Columbus, the Bryant job, as Perez succinctly put it, “is paying his mortgage.”
“I would say in a lot of ways he's the same coach, but it's more businesslike and we do everything with more urgency,” Mann said. “There nothing not to like about him. He brings so much energy and he gets us hyped up. For us, we just need to buy in, believe every day and make sure we get better every single day.”
The Bulldogs haven't played a game yet under Merritt – the season starts Thursday, Aug. 29 on Long Island against Constant and Stony Brook – but both players already feel the atmosphere around the program has improved after last season's struggles. Bryant fell apart in the second half of numerous, winnable contests last season, including Central Connecticut and Wagner, to cut short a potential NEC title bid.
That won't happen this season, according to Perez, who said he's enjoying playing the game again.
“Truthfully, the way he coaches his teams – we were never the most athletic team – he's just always poised,” Perez said. “We were a very formal team and we always did everything by the rules. When he says 'Expect to Win,' it's not just a Twitter hashtag. Every team I was on, we always knew we were going to win because we were the better team, more dominant and we knew what we were doing.
“I'm just happy to be out here. I'm just happy to be playing the game I love again. I just want to play. The first game can't come quick enough.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.