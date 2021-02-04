Bryant University men’s basketball coach Jared Grasso saw the name of the person calling him Wednesday night at 7 o’clock and immediately feared the worst.
“Any time a trainer calls during these times you get a little pit in your stomach and hope someone stubbed their toe and nothing more than that,” Grasso said Thursday afternoon. “We did have a positive [coronavirus result] and the process started.”
On the eve of a two-game home series with Mount St. Mary’s, the Bulldogs were forced to go on a COVID pause after a Tier 1 player tested positive for the virus. That means that the Northeast Conference back-to-backs with Mount St. Mary’s and next weekend’s scheduled trip to Sacred Heart are postponed while the team is in quarantine.
Grasso said the Bulldogs will either stay in their on-campus accommodations, moved to different on-campus housing or spend the next week to 10 days residing at the Holiday Inn on Route 7 in Smithfield. Grasso said his main focus during the pause is his athlete’s mental and physical well being.
“The biggest thing for me right now is my guys’ health,” Grasso said. “Leading up to this point I’ve been the biggest proponent of playing as many games as we can while we’re healthy, give me four games a week. … Now that this happened, my biggest thing is my guys being healthy. Obviously, in going through this process you don’t know if there will be more positives or not. Programs have gone through it where you have one and it turns into three, four, five, six or seven.”
In an attempt to keep the team connected and thinking about basketball, Grasso said he’s split the team in half with one group watching Merrimack’s series against Saint Francis, while the other half scouted NEC leader Long Island’s showdown with Fairleigh Dickinson.
Grasso said the coaches aren’t in quarantine, but he said he will be staying in his North Smithfield home and only make trips to the Smithfield campus for brief visits to handle clerical work.
“If you think you’re going to out-coach COVID or out-gameplan COVID – our kids have done all the right things, they’ve worn masks, they’ve social distanced to the best of their ability,” Grasso said. “This isn’t something on them, it happened and you move forward from it. Our guys are disappointed because they were getting ready to play a game. They had two great days of practice.”
Bryant (10-5, 6-4 Northeast Conference) is entering the pause at its lowest point of the season. The Bulldogs suffered back-to-back defeats to Fairleigh Dickinson last week in New Jersey. Prior to that contest, the Bulldogs hadn’t played a game since beating Saint Francis on Jan. 15.
The Bulldogs are currently scheduled to return to action Wednesday, Feb. 17 in North Andover, Mass. against Merrimack, but that game will only be played if the Bulldogs are physically prepared for the rigors of a 40-minute college basketball game.
“We had two weeks where we didn’t play a game, we had a back-to-back and now we have 10 days, two weeks – whatever it is – off now,” Grasso said. “It’s going to be about getting my guys back healthy enough to play back-to-back games the way we play. I’m not putting my guys back on the floor until they’re healthy enough and ready to play back-to-back games again.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.