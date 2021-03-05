Wearing a black hat with “March Madness” emblazoned on it, Bryant University head coach Jared Grasso was the picture of calm when he met with the media on Thursday afternoon.
The “will the Bulldogs play or won’t they play?” storm clouds had faded, giving way to a firm set of marching orders that upon successful completion would result in an automatic NCAA Tournament berth. It remains to be seen how many players Grasso will have available for Saturday’s noontime NEC semifinal-round contest against Sacred Heart.
COVID-19 concerns aside, Grasso stressed that he’ll have enough players to play his style with a spot in next Tuesday’s conference title game on the line.
“I like the group that’ll be competing, but I’m not 100 percent sure what my roster will look like,” said Grasso.
It was hardly a lock the Bulldogs would be in the position they currently find themselves in after the COVID alarm was sounded last Sunday night. Bryant had already endured one pause that sidelined Grasso and his players for nearly three weeks, hence there was legitimate concern that the Bulldogs played their final game upon completing a two-game sweep of Long Island on Feb. 26.
As Tuesday turned to Wednesday, there was still no definitive word about Bryant’s fate. By Wednesday night, a school spokesman notified the media that upon consulting with the conference and the R.I. Department of Health, the Bulldogs could proceed as the No. 2 seed in the four-team NEC field.
“It was a few days of question marks. Honestly and thankfully, we’re in a position to go out and play on Saturday. It’s a huge relief,” said Grasso. “We’re just excited to go out and play. These guys have worked hard this year to put themselves in this position.”
Thursday wasn’t the first time that Grasso was back in the gym with his squad. In an effort to stay prepared in the event the green light was given, players worked out individually in the days leading up to Wednesday night’s announcement.
“We’re well-conditioned because we demand so much of them during the season,” said Grasso, “but I don’t think [Thursday’s and Friday’s practices] are the things that will get us over the top. It’s going to be the habits and the work we’ve put in all year long. We’ve trained a certain way for a long time. When pressure and energy is heightened and it’s a bigger game, you go back to your training. We’ve had good days this week. I can promise you that we’ll be ready to compete.”
Bryant and Sacred Heart did not meet during the regular season. Both teams were supposed to play Feb. 11-12 in Connecticut before the Bulldogs needed to take a COVID-related timeout. The Pioneers earned the No. 3 seed on the strength of several tiebreakers. The other semifinal pits top seed Wagner hosting No. 4 Mount St. Mary’s.
During his playing days at Quinnipiac, Grasso participated in a NEC semifinal and emerged victorious – a 75-72 win over UMBC in 2002.
“What’s unique about the NEC is that every game is at the higher seed. If we find a way to win and Wagner loses, you get the chance to play a championship game at home,” said Grasso. “Even without crowds, just playing in your home gym, there’s something to be said for shooting at baskets you take thousands of shots at on a daily basis … sleeping in your own bed and all the things a home game would entail.”
On the injury front, Grasso said Pawtucket native/Shea High product Erickson Bans has taken steps in the right direction. A freshman guard, Bans missed the final three games of the regular season with an ankle injury, To date, Bans has appeared in 14 games and averaged 3.9 ppg.
“He’s had a good week of recovery and rehab. I think he’s turned the corner. We’re excited to have him back,” said Grasso.
