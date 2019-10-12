SMITHFIELD — For the second straight week Bryant football coach Chris Merritt had the unit he wanted on the field to win the game late in the fourth quarter.
After the Bulldogs’ defense snuffed out Merrimack’s comeback attempt last Saturday, FCS newcomer Long Island University took over possession of the ball at its own 44-yard line with 2 minutes, 47 seconds left in Saturday’s Northeast Conference clash needing a touchdown to earn its first victory of the season.
The Bulldog defense, which had been gashed during a long touchdown march earlier in the quarter, didn’t allow Shark quarterback Clay Beathard the chance to win the game. The Sharks moved the ball into Bryant territory, but a Robert Brown sack and a subsequent incompletion helped seal a 27-22 Bulldog victory at Beirne Stadium.
“Our chemistry together, we know that we have the ability to shut down any offense,” said defensive back Andre Brackett, who returned the opening kickoff 95 yards for a touchdown. “Basically, we fight against adversity. We trust our coaches to put us in a position to be successful and that’s what they did.”
“We had two turnovers and two blocked punts and that put [the defense’s] backs against the wall deep in our territory and they held them to 22 points,” Merritt said. “With what they were unable to do last year, they ought to be pretty darn proud of themselves. They gave up 40-some points a game last year. Against our last three opponents, they’ve been put in some pretty bad positions and kept them under two scores a ballgame.”
Bryant (2-5, 1-1 Northeast Conference) continues to dig itself out of an 0-5 start where the Bulldogs led in the third quarter in three of those contests. Bryant is still in the race to win the conference title, but they will find out if they’re contenders or pretenders Saturday in New Britain, Conn. when they take on defending conference champion Central Connecticut State.
Merritt knows his offense will need to be better against former St. Raphael standout Trevante Jones and the Blue Devils. Starting quarterback Kory Curtis was 21-for-30 for 110 yards and a touchdown pass, but the Ohio State transfer threw an interception and fumbled once leading directly to 10 points.
The star of the afternoon was Canadian running back Daniel Adeboboye. After starter Alfred Dorbor was hurt on his first carry, the sophomore set a career high with 145 yards on 20 carries and a touchdown. Adeboboye’s 39-yard touchdown run late in the third quarter stretched Bryant’s lead to 24-10.
“We knew that their defense was going to be really good interior-wise, but on that play, I just put my head down and the offensive line did an amazing job opening that up for us,” Adeboboye said. “After that, I just said ‘I have to score this one for us,’ so I just ran as fast as I can. We just have to have work hard and build off the momentum of last week and this week.”
Long Island (0-5, 0-4 NEC) has lost its last three contests by a combined 22 points. Beathard led the visitors with 229 passing yards and a touchdown to go along with two touchdown runs. The Sharks only produced 262 yards on 71 plays, but they were opportunistic when the Bulldogs made a mistake.
Beathard connected with Alex Daubon for a nine-yard score with 11:54 left in the game to close the gap to 11, but Brian DeFelice missed the extra point. After a Bryant three-and-out later in the quarter, punter Gavin Rowley had his second punt of the afternoon blocked to hand the ball back to LIU at the Bryant 14. The Bulldogs held the Sharks to a field goal for the game’s final score.
“I don’t know of too many teams ever that get two blocked punts against them and still wins the ballgame,” Merritt said. “We were very, very lucky today and that’s inexcusable and that’s something that’s a priority to get fixed. You look at the field position where we gave them the ball in the fourth quarter, that wasn’t good by us. … Defensively, I’m going to tip my hat to those guys. For the third straight week they went out there and held down the fort and kept them out when we needed to.”
Not all of Bryant’s special teams were a problem Saturday because Brackett caught the opening kick off at his own 5-yard line, raced down the right hashmarks, cut across the field and cruised into the end zone to put the hosts up by seven points just 16 seconds into the contest.
“I was pleading with coach to get the first kickoff return and [the blockers] did an amazing job getting me through the first level,” Brackett said. “I just let my natural ability do the rest.”
Luke Samperi kicked a 33-yard field goal later in the quarter to stretch the lead to 10, but the Sharks took advantage of a Curtis interception when Beathard finished a 36-yard drive with a two-yard touchdown run. The game was tied at halftime following a DeFelice field goal.
Bryant took the lead for good following a Long Island fumble on the first play of the third quarter. Curtis connected with Jihad Edmond for a five-yard touchdown pass. Adeboboye stretched the lead to 14 with his 39-yard touchdown run and Samperi made it a 17-point lead on the first play of the fourth quarter with a 31-yard field goal.
The Bulldogs earned just one first down in the fourth quarter while the Sharks embarked on their second comeback of the afternoon. For the second straight week the Bryant defense had the answer.
“These guys don’t realize how close they are to being 5-2, but it is what it is, we’re 2-5,” Merritt said. “They went out and performed well under pressure. I’m very proud defensively because that’s the second game in a row their backs were against the wall and it was up to them whether we win or lose the ballgame.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
