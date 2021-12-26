BURRILLVILLE — The Burrillville senior class has accomplished things on the football field and basketball court that no other Bronco group has ever achieved.
Now, they just want to cap off their careers with a division title.
Wes Cournoyer, Michael Hedquist and Dean Ayotte are a big reason the Broncos won their first Division I regular-season football title in the spring and they came back a few months later to earn the program’s first Division I playoff win with a rout of Woonsocket. The trio also led the Bronco basketball team to its first Division II final in program history last winter.
All three seasons were unmitigated success stories, but they didn’t end with the Broncos hoisting the hardware. They hope that changes this season.
“It would mean a lot to finally win one,” Ayotte said. “I was on the baseball team that went to the final and obviously we didn’t get it done here. We were close in football, but it would make it mean so much more if we finally do get one. What we’ve achieved just shows the work that we’ve put in and the camaraderie we’ve had since we were little kids. It’s a huge advantage that we’ve been doing it for this long together.”
“Honestly, we haven’t won a championship yet and that’s what is really on my mind,” Cournoyer said after pouring in a game-high 15 points in Thursday night’s 63-43 non-league win over rival Ponaganset at the Broncodome.
“I don’t really care how it gets done, I want a ring before I graduate high school because of all the work me and my friends have put in.”
With just over 700 kids in enrolled in the high school, Burrillvillle is smaller than area schools like Ponaganset, Smithfield and Lincoln. Yet, there are the Broncos battling the biggest schools in the state on the football gridiron and beating them like the Broncos did East Providence, Shea and Woonsocket this season.
“Not every great season is defined by winning a championship,” Burrillville football coach Gennaro Ferraro said after the Broncos held on to the Hebert Trophy with a rout of Ponaganset on Thanksgiving Day. “These guys are one of the best teams to ever come through here. They’ve endured the most – out of any team that I’ve coached.
“They’ve played two years in Division I. With the injuries, the light roster and COVID, these guys have had to face more adversity than any team I’ve ever coached. They played tough. They were outmatched every game and succeeded. Their success was about the love of each other.”
Ayotte, a three-sport athlete, personifies why the Broncos have been so successful over the last few seasons. The senior started the football season as a pass-catching tight end, but due to injuries he had to move to the line. Late in the regular season, he dropped a snow plow on his toe and had to miss the first playoff game against Woonsocket.
The lefty was still not 100 percent when he suited up to face Central in the second round of the playoffs. Ayotte missed a portion of the basketball preseason, but there he was Thursday night scoring seven points and providing solid defense in the paint for the undefeated Broncos.
“I don’t think this senior class is defined by what we do this season because their legacy is what they’ve done here for four years,” said Burrillville basketball coach – and former assistant football coach – Kevin Randall. “There’s great leadership with this group of kids. You have Wes who is coming off a 23-point game and here he is in this game taking charges in the paint. When guys see stuff like that from a captain, they’re going to give 110 percent.”
Because of the pandemic, many Bronco fans likely didn’t get a chance to watch Randall’s squad exceed expectations and reach the Division II final for the first time in program history. After a first-round win over Toll Gate, the Broncos went on the road and upset Pilgrim in overtime and top-seed Wheeler to reach the Division II final.
The Broncos threw away a large first-half lead in a 51-36 defeat to Portsmouth in the final. The Pats are now in Division I and the Broncos know they’re getting every team’s best shot this season.
“We know we have a target on our backs and we’re not going to sneak past anybody this year,” Cournoyer said. “We know we have to bring our A-game every week. I really feel like we have a great shot to do it, that’s the ultimate goal.”
This is Cournoyer’s final chance to win a title, but Ayotte will have one more shot in the spring, as he joins a talented group of kids including Josh Simpson, hockey standout Jack Farrell, football standout Carlo Acquisto and Mason Doucette trying to win the title after last season’s surprise run to the Division II final was ended by Middletown in two games.
Randall hopes Ayotte will be joining his teammates with a ring. Based on Thursday’s evidence they have a chance. Along with Cournoyer and Ayotte, Charlie Bergin (11 points), football standout Elijah Diallo (nine points) and Jaden White are all capable of making big plays in big moments.
“These kids all love each other and shows every time they’re on the field,” Ferraro said.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
