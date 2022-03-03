BURRILLVILLE – The Bronco Dome is officially closed for basketball business this season.
For a group that’s still seeking to wrap its collective head around a tough-to-swallow one-point loss that transpired in the Division II finals, Tuesday night’s result had to remove some of the sting. Not every team will be able to brag about grabbing a win in this year’s open state tournament, but you won’t find Burrillville’s name on the list of one-and-done participants.
For the Broncos, the 63-60 win over Portsmouth – in state playoff play-in game action –provides this particular group with an important conversation piece when the time comes to reflect on the past two seasons. It’s a group that should feel proud about reaching back-to-back divisional finals. There’s a new memory to add to the annals thanks to defending home court for one final time to the benefit of seniors Wes Cournoyer, Dean Ayotte, Michael Hedquist, and Jaden White.
“The words we talked about heading into the game were balance and legacy. What do you want to leave for your legacy? They can say they defended this home court to finish 10-3 at home,” said Burrillville head coach Kevin Randall.
“It’s a group that’s done so much for the program,” said Burrillville junior Eli Diallo, who registered a team-high 16 points against Portsmouth.
The fact that Burrillville emerged victorious in its open state tournament debut represents another reason to add another layer to a two-year foundation that helped put the school’s basketball program on the map – both around town and statewide.
“To beat a Division I opponent on your home court in the state tournament … it’s an amazing credit to them and something they can take away,” said Randall.
Concern about how the No. 15 seed Broncos would respond roughly 48 hours removed from falling to the Raiders was brushed aside in no time flat. The opening quarter against the 18th-seeded Patriots might go down as one of the top offensive stretches of the entire season. Burrillville shot 8-of-15 from the field en route to grabbing a 23-18 lead.
“We were heartbroken after we lost [to Shea] but we’re glad we got the chance to come back out here and play one more game in the Dome,” said Diallo.
It was the Charlie Bergin show in the second quarter. The junior had it going from beyond the arc with three 3-pointers with Ayotte flashing one of his 1,000 low-post moves right before the buzzer to put Burrillville up 38-31 at the break. It only took one half of Tuesday’s game for Burrillville to equal the number of points that were registered in the 39-38 loss to Shea.
“We thought it would be a high 30s/low 40s game because of how good both teams are defensively. We learned early on that wasn’t going to be the case,” said Randall.
Thanks to Diallo, the question of whether the Broncos could keep it up offensively was quickly answered. He opened the second half with back-to-back threes to help the home team build a double-digit lead that peaked at 12 points after Hedquist finished inside.
Even with a fairly comfortable 54-43 lead going into the fourth, Randall expected the Patriots – the team that beat the Broncos in last year’s D-II championship – to make a hard push. Things got exceptionally tight after Jeff Brady notched two of his game-high 18 points as the Patriots trailed by one with 60 seconds remaining (58-57).
A Burrillville turnover gave way to a Portsmouth airball before the arrival of the clinching hoop. Making a move in the paint, Hedquist turned and saw fellow senior White standing along the left wing. White’s big-shot playoff reputation added another chapter after burying a three that made it a two-score game with 21.6 seconds left (61-57). Hedquist added two free throws with 10.5 seconds remaining before Portsmouth’s Luke Brennan drilled a three with just four-tenths of a second on the clock.
“Mike is very good when the double team comes. Jaden yelled that he was open and Mike kicked the ball to him,” said Diallo.
In a game when the guards handled the bulk of the scoring duties – Cournoyer bounced back from a tough outing against Shea with 14 points while Bergin finished with four threes for 13 points – the Broncos saw their primary low-post threats in Hedquist and Ayotte serve as defensive anchors. Portsmouth scored just four points off second-chance opportunities and was outscored 30-3 from beyond the arc.
“It was a tough game for some our guards against Shea but they stepped up. Wes was unbelievable taking the ball to the basket and Jaden hit some big shots. If he doesn’t make that shot, they would have been down one with the ball. The way things were going, it wasn’t going to look good for us,” said Randall. “The other key was that Mike and Dean rebounded the ball. When they missed, they were one-and-done. We would have lost the game if that doesn’t happen.”
For the Broncos, next up is a “Round of 16” game against No.2 seed Classical that’s scheduled for Thursday night in Providence.
“Now we get to go play a tough opponent,” said Diallo. “After losing to Shea, we just want to play as many times as we can.”
