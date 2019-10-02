BURRILLVILLE — The Burrillville boys and girls cross country teams each secured a spot in next month’s state meet with three Northern Division victories to end the regular season Tuesday afternoon at Burrillville Middle School.
Senior Mitchell Dailey claimed the boys race in 16 minutes, 39 seconds, while teammate Dom Savastano (third in 17:04) and Garrett Dailey (fourth in 17:30) weren’t far behind in victories over Smithfield, Central Falls and North Providence.
Burrillville (10-2) finishes the season behind division champion Cumberland and second-place Lincoln. The Broncos will spend the weekend in Belfast, Maine competing in the Maine Festival of Champions where Dailey will test himself against some of the best runners in New England.
“For Mitchell, it’s a good chance to see where he stands in a big pack race,” Burrillville coach Samantha Stanton.
The Burrillville girls putting the finishing touches on their best season since 2011 with an impressive 27-30 victory over Smithfield along with 15-50 wins over North Providence and Central Falls. The Broncos finish the season 10-1, with their only loss coming to undefeated Cumberland.
“We have a really strong group of freshmen and sophomores and they can really pack run,” Stanton said. “The goal over the next month is to keep everyone healthy and increase their speed because I know they have a lot more in them.”
Smithfield’s Ashlynn Mayo claimed individual honors in a time of 20:44, while Haley Allen was the top Bronco with a third-place finish in 21:33. Isabel Costa (fourth, 21:43), Emily Allard (fifth, 21:46), Katie Potter (sixth, 21:49) and Victoria Lamontagne (eighth, 22:20) scored for the Broncos.
