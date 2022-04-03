CUMBERLAND — The Burrillville girls lacrosse team isn’t going to dominate the entire regular season and roll to another division championship – and that’s exactly why the Broncos are so excited about this season.
Outside of the tense D-III title game against Toll Gate, the young Broncos wrapped every game up last season by halftime thanks to superior athleticism and skill. Burrillville was quickly moved up to Division II where they know life isn’t going to be as easy. They know they’re going to have to improve their skill level and execution to fend off talented teams like Portsmouth and Cranston West.
The Broncos started the new season with a statement win Saturday against rebuilding Division I squad Cumberland. After the Clippers scored the non-league game’s opening goal, Samantha Murphy, Jenna Forrest, Maddie LaSata and the Broncos took over. Murphy produced four goals and an assist, while Forrest added four goals in a 13-3 rout at Tucker Field.
“Honestly, we’re all just excited we get to a chance to prove a point this year because we’re Burrillville and we’re a small town and I don’t think people know about us,” Forrest said. “We’re embracing this challenge because this is a great opportunity for us and we’re ready to go after it. We’re working on being better with our non-dominant hand and as a whole we’re trying to be as good as our weakest player.”
“I’m excited for the new challenge – and I don’t want to say last year was boring – but we know we’re going to face better teams,” Murphy said. “We still need to continue to work on trusting each other and continue to move the ball. I think we’ve gotten faster. They always say don’t play down to the other team’s level, but we did that a lot. Playing up a level is going to make us faster and improve our decision making.”
While the Broncos are looking to build on an incredible season in a new division, the Clippers are hoping for a better season in Division I under new leadership. The Clippers went winless in Division I last season but new coach Avery Yang, who was previously an assistant coach at Lincoln, is excited about her team’s potential.
The Clippers showed plenty of promise in the opening 10 minutes, as Taylyn Lajoie scored the game’s opening goal and sophomore goalie Keira Niquette held the Broncos without a goal.
“We just need to focus on our catching and passing because that was our big issue throughout the game,” Yang said. “The second half was a lot better than the first half. Our job right now is to keep pushing them to get better and each girl needs to push to get better. The foundation they have is great, but they need to take it to the next level.”
After Lajoie fired a shot past junior goalie Regan Polacek, the Broncos took control of the game and dominated like they did last season. It took talented junior middie Katie Potter less than two minutes to tie the game and then LaSata helped give her team the lead for good when she connected with Murphy for one of her three first-half goals.
Forrest followed with a pair of goals before junior middie Allie Trimble found the back of the net. Murphy scored the next two goals to finish off her hat trick and then Forrest scored her hat-trick goal. Clipper junior Sophia Castiglia netted a goal just before halftime to end Burrillville’s run of eight straight goals.
“If we want to compete at this level, we still need to work harder and the girls know that,” Burrillville coach Jen Polacek said. “Today was a good starting point for us going into our first league game and now we can focus on the things we saw. We made some great defensive plays and passed the ball well up the field, but we still struggled with ground balls. Division II girls are going to stick check them and we didn’t face much of that last year. These are things we need to work on.”
Potter scored a pair of goals in the second half to finish off her hat trick, while Murphy and Forrest also scored to increase the lead to 11. The Broncos, who are looking to play non-league games against other Division I teams to get girls some experience against the best players in the state, host Chariho Tuesday to start the Division II campaign.
“We want to win it again even though we moved up a division,” Murphy said. “I think it’s a reasonable goal. Cumberland is a Division I team and we played well against them, so I feel like we’re ready to compete.”
“We’ve been working on a lot of technical stuff and this game showed us how much potential we have this season,” Forrest said. “We have a ton of potential and I’m ready to show everyone else.”
Cumberland plays its first three Division I games of the season at Tucker Field, starting with Tuesday’s game against Barrington, which lost in the 2021 state final to unbeaten Moses Brown. Wheeler and East Greenwich also come to town over the next 10 days.
“We have a few girls who I look at as leaders, but at this point, every girl should be able to say what they need to say,” Yang said. “Girls like Jenna [Hooper], Chloe [Jacinto], Taylyn and Annie [Henderson] are great leaders. We’re continuing on them to lead us this season.”
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.