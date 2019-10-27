NORTH SCITUATE – St. Raphael Academy junior Rachael Mongeau had one goal entering the Class C Championships at Ponaganset High’s Covered Bridge Trail on Saturday morning, and that was to crush her previous best clocking on this hilly, 3.1-mile course.
The Saint surprised even herself, she said, when she took a significant lead early on and ended up coasting to a second straight individual “C” crown with a premier time of 19:01.27. That happened to be 24.64 seconds faster than Lucy Noris, a Blackstone Valley Prep sophomore; she finished second in 19:25.91.
“I was by myself the whole race, but I felt fast, really good,” she smiled while standing with friends by her car in what had been a jam-packed parking lot. “I just felt healthy, fluid. I really wanted to beat my time from last year (when she reigned in 19:20), and I did, so I’m thrilled.
“Coming in, I knew I had to be confident in my abilities, but I also was nervous,” she added. “I was worried about I would feel and how the race would pan out. I probably had a 30-second lead at the mile (mark), but I wasn’t thinking I’d win because Lucy’s a very good runner. She can track you down fast.”
Minutes later, Burrillville coach Mary Crowley indicated he just might be happier than Mongeau. His top five girls, including four freshmen and a sophomore, ran as a pack and claimed the Class C title with 44 points, 22 fewer than second-place Prout (66). The Broncos also nearly doubled up No. 3 Smithfield (87).
The Saints settled for seventh overall with 157, while North Smithfield took eighth (187) and Mount St. Charles 11th (308) in the 13-team field.
While Mongeau and Noris carried the field, frosh Haley Allen took sixth in 20:59.86, and classmates Maddie Ludovici (21:21.03), Emily Allard (21:31.62) and Kaitlyn Potter mustered eighth, 10th, and 12th, respectively.
When sophomore Victoria Lamontagne raced across the finish line in 22:24.49, good for 18th, the Broncos had snared their first title since 1984.
“What they did is remarkable,” Crowley gushed later. “We knew coming in we had a shot, and they got it done. Our girls are very coachable with myself, Coach (Sam) Stanton and Jackie Keable. From Day One, these girls have bought in and gotten better every race.
“The girls won the Skee Carter Invitational for the first time ever,” he continued. “Before then, we beat Smithfield for the first time in over 35 years. That’s when they started to realize, I think, ‘Hey, we have the potential to do some awesome things.’
“They’re all great, great kids, and – as a staff – we’re very proud of them. I mean, winning a first class championship in 35 years? It’s incredible, but they deserve it. I love it, it’s fantastic. I’m very happy for the kids, but we’re not done yet. We’ve got the (multi-class) state meet next week right here, so we’re just going to go back to work next week and keep preparing.”
To be fair to the Saints, after Mongeau’s triumph, freshman Tyla Forbes managed 15th overall, with sophomore Valeria Uribe in the 41st spot; classmate Meghan Cabral 53rd; and senior Alexi Angell 63rd.
In addition, SRA closed with the fastest average time; that happened to be 23:08.74. Crowley’s crew averaged 21:34.53, 20.44 ticks better than Prout.
“Rachael’s running unbelievable right now,” SRA coach Chris Magill said. “She’s gone unbeaten in the dual-meet season, and now she’s the class champ, having defended her title. She has a phenomenal mentality for running – she doesn’t let anything get to her, she’s not distracted, she just runs, and she relies on me to coach her.
“But it’s not just her; all the kids buy into the system, and it paid off here.”
Mongeau just said she loves the course and believes in Magill’s regimen.
“I know how to run these hills, and I like this course a lot,” she stated.”Coach Magill really knows what he’s doing with his training. Having us run here a couple of times in the past few weeks has helped a lot. He’s very knowledgeable, and he’s a big reason we all ran so well here.”
North Smithfield’s top clocking came from junior Maddie Tiner, who placed 11th in 21:33.81 (1.82 behind Potter), and sophomore Kat Brandao gained 37th overall (23”47.31).
Senior Sara DaVeiga led Central Falls with a 57th-place finish (25:06.36); Mount St. Charles freshman and Ava Noecker did the same for her contingent, taking 59th (25:17.14).
**
In the Class A competition, Cumberland junior Olivia Belt seemed miffed at herself after allowing Pilgrim junior Emmanualle Degos to pass near the finish line and grab third overall in 19:36.81, .only .26 ahead of her.
As a result, she placed fourth (19:37.07).
“I knew I had pushed it to the limit, and that I did as much as I could at the finish, so good for her for continuing to fight down the stretch; still, you have no idea how frustrated I am right now,” she said. “It always (stinks) for that to happen right at the line.”
She suddenly shifted her thoughts, stating, “But next week, that’s the goal. The goal here (Saturday) was to run smart, and I thought I did. Now I’ve got to go all out next week at the state meet. I’m very confident with all the training I’ve done, and what just happened gives me even more motivation for next week.”
Actually, coach Vanessa Molloy had the same initial reaction when she discovered her Clippers had placed third overall in the team standings with 73 points, 18 behind favorite La Salle (55) and 13 below runner-up North Kingstown (60).
“It was very close, and it’s too bad, but I’m delighted at how the girls raced,” she offered. “They ran strong and as a pack. The (final standings) didn’t surprise me; I knew coming in it would be between those three teams.
“I mean, if you look at the race, at the mile mark, NK had five girls ahead of our second, so that tells me we finished really strong,” she continued. “We’re going to use this as motivation for the state meet. What excited me for that is the way we ran as a pack.”
Indeed, Molloy has a point, as junior Bailee Brown took 12th (20:54.50), freshman Grace Carr 14th (21:00.50), senior Shakira DePina 19th (21:17.14) and junior Liz Pickering 24th (21:43.10).
Should senior Adah Anderson and sophomore Chloe Jacinto (who placed 25th and 26th overall, respectively) muster faster times next Saturday, perhaps CHS could battle La Salle and the Skippers for the state crown.
Woonsocket placed eighth overall with 207 points, that after junior Nicole Dioh secured 15th in 21:05.23; freshman Brianlys Simono took a close second for the team (and 17th overall) in 21:11.61.
**
In the Class B competition, Lincoln settled for ninth in the 11-team field with 257 points.
Still, veteran coach Sue Carlson seemed ecstatic over the time registered by senior Abbey O’Hern, who snagged 26th overall (21:16.88).
“Abbey had a great race,” Carlson said. “I know she ran a PR on this course, and she told me she felt really good throughout it. In fact, she was probably 35th or worse going into the woods, but she must have picked up eight to 10 places over the last mile. She kept picking people off.”
It should be noted that the following runners have qualified for the individual portion of the state meet: Mongeau, Noris, Dioh, Simono, O’Hern, Tiner and Forbes. All have the potential to post a massive PR and turns heads at Ponaganset next weekend.
**
R.I. CLASS C CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Ponaganset High (3.1 miles)
Team standings – 1. Burrillville 44; 2. Prout 66; 3. Smithfield 87; 4. Wheeler 112; 5. Rogers 140; 6. Narragansett 151; 7. St. Raphael 157; 8. North Smithfield 187; 9. Lincoln School 239; 10. Scituate 246; 11. Mount St. Charles 308; 12. Exeter/West Greenwich 340; 13. Juanita Sanchez 379.
Area placements – 1. Rachael Mongeau (SRA) 19:01.27; 2. Lucy Noris (BVP) 19:25.91; 6. Haley Allen (BURR) 20:59.86; 8. Maddie Ludovici (BURR) 21:21.03; 10. Emily Allard (BURR) 21:31.62; 11. Madison Tiner (NS) 21:33.81; 12. Kaitlyn Potter (BURR) 21:35.63; 15. Tyla Forbes (SRA) 22:00.51; 18. Victoria Lamontagne (BURR) 22:24.49; 24. Isabel Costa (BURR) 22:33.25; 26. Madeline LaSata (BURR) 22:41.74; 37. Kat Brandao (NS) 23:47.31; 41. Valeria Uribe (SRA) 24:03.69; 46. Autumn Casey (NS) 24:25.87; 52. Alexia Brandao (NS) 24:51.04; 53. Meghan Cabral (SRA) 24:58.26; 57. Sara DaVeiga (CF) 25:06.36; 59. Ava Noecker (MSC) 25:17.14.
R.I. CLASS A CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Ponaganset High (3.1 miles)
Team standings – 1. La Salle 55; 2. North Kingstown 60; 3. Cumberland 73; 4. Coventry 82; 5. Pilgrim 138; 6. Classical 159; 7. Cranston East 202; 8. Woonsocket 207; 9. Cranston West 219; 10. East Providence 259; 11. Mount Pleasant 334.
Area placements – 1. Kaylie Armitage (LS) 18:44.29; 4. Olivia Belt (CUMB) 19:37.07; 12. Bailee Brown (CUMB) 20:54.50; 14. Grace Carr (CUMB) 21:00.50;15. Nicole Dioh (W) 21:05.23; 17. Brianlys Simono (W) 21:11.61; 19. Shakira DePina (CUMB) 21:17.14; 24. Liz Pickering (CUMB) 21:43.10; 25. Adah Anderson (CUMB) 21:44.80; 26. Chloe Jacinto (CUMB) 21:51.87.
R.I. CLASS B CHAMPIONSHIPS
At Ponaganset High (3.1 miles)
Team standings – 1. East Greenwich 53; 2. South Kingstown 59; 3. Barrington 64; 4. Chariho 112; 5. Westerly 118; 6. Portsmouth 139; 7. Mount Hope 175; 8. Ponaganset 221; 9. Lincoln 257; 10. North Providence 293; 11. Davies Tech 338.
Area placements – 1. Rylee Shunney (EG) 19:06.57; 26. Abbey O’Hern (L) 21:16.88; 50. Carson Cole (L) 23:41.04; 57. Ashley Thibault (L) 24:38.34; 66. Anisia Dos Santos (SHEA) 27:04.24; 68. Abby Gill (L) 27:36.99; 69. Raygyn Beauchamp (TOL) 27:53.43; 70. Aaliyah Thomas (TOL) 27:54.34; 71. Mariama Barry (DT) 27:55.70; 75. Julianna Rosado (DT) 28:39.94; 76. Alissa Costello (L) 28:51.12.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.