BURRILLVILLE — In just four games, Burrillville freshman forward Patrick Murphy has earned the trust of his coaches to play in all situations.
The Bronco rewarded that trust in Tuesday afternoon’s Burrillville Winter Classic contest against Division I rival Moses Brown. With the Broncos hanging on to a one-goal lead early in the second half, senior leading scorer Cam DeSante stole a puck at the Quaker blue line, skated in on goal and put a shot on net. Murphy followed up the play and scored a short-handed goal. It was his second goal in the last three games.
“Cam just really fed it to me and that whole goal was all him because he almost scored by himself and all I did was tap it in,” said Murphy, who plays his split-season hockey for the R.I. Hitmen. “Playing at this level is actually amazing because it’s so thrilling and fun. I was kind of used to playing at this speed, but it’s a lot harder.”
That finish proved to be the difference in a game the Broncos were in control of until the Quakers managed to kill off a five-minute power play.
The visitors peppered sophomore goalie Michael Fiyod’s net, but outside of an Owen O’Farrell finish, the Broncos overcame their defensive-zone mistakes to secure a 2-1 victory at Levy Rink in the second day of the Burrillville Winter Classic.
“We’re up 2-nothing and we have a five-on-three plus four more minutes of a power play and then you fast forward 10 minutes and it’s 2-1 and we’re scrambling on our heels,” Burrillville coach David Farrell said. “Those top guys have to do their job and put the puck in the net on the power play, but it’s a bunch of things. We have things to fix because our situational awareness needs to be better. It’s frustrating because we aren’t getting out of the zone.”
Burrillville (4-0-1) finishes up the tournament with a 3:40 p.m. game against Division I rival East Greenwich at Levy. All the Broncos need to win the tournament is earn a point against the Avengers, who secured a 5-4 non-league win over the Broncos earlier in the month.
In Tuesday’s win, the combination of senior Bryden Hopkins and Fiyod earned the victory in net. Hopkins made 10 saves and didn’t allow a goal in the first half, while Fiyod faced 15 shots in a busy second half. The sophomore has allowed just two goals in 45 minutes of work in the tournament.
“We have kids that compete and that position is about competing,” Farrell said of his goalie depth. “The way we practice with a lot of the small games we play, they get a lot of touches – hopefully that helps. We’re fortunate with how they are playing, but it’s early.”
Moses Brown (1-4) came into the game averaging over three goals a contest, but the Broncos managed to slow down all-division forwards Henry Alessandro, Aidan Aggarwal and O’Farrell. The Quakers finish up the tournament today at 2 p.m. against North Attleboro.
The Broncos took the lead for good just 4:32 into the opening half after the Quakers were called for a penalty. Burrillville won a face off in the Quakers’ zone and sophomore forward Stevie Rodrigues slipped the puck back to senior defenseman Mitchell Farrell, who slapped a low shot that went through a screen and into the net.
Both teams had power-play chances over the next 25 minutes, but it was a short-handed goal that proved to be the difference when DeSante stripped a Quaker at the blue line and created an opportunity for Murphy to slide in from inside the goal crease.
“Murphy is doing a great job and that’s the thing, he has a knack for being in the right place,” Farrell said. “He anticipates. He knows that he if he wants to score goals he knows where to put himself. When he gets it, he knows what to do with it. We’ve rewarded him with more ice time. We’re going with the guys that know what they’re doing.”
Burrillville had plenty of chances to extend the lead when the Quakers were called for two penalties in the span of 45 seconds, with the second being a major penalty. Jack Farrell had a few good chances from the right circle, but the Broncos failed to score with the man advantage.
The Quakers controlled the final seven minutes of the game and pulled within a goal when the Broncos failed to clear the zone and Alessandro fed O’Farrell for a goal at 17:42. The Quakers pulled their goalie for the final 90 seconds, but they failed to properly test Fiyod.
Follow Branden Mello on Twitter @Branden_Mello
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.