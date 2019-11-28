FOSTER — Aidan Tupper wanted to finish his high-school football career with a flourish.
Boy, did the Burrillville High wide receiver succeed.
Tupper set the tone by scoring a 75-yard touchdown on the game’s first snap and never looked back as the Broncos survived Wednesday night’s steady rain and breezed to a 41-14 win over holiday rival Ponaganset at The Reservation. Tupper ended the first quarter with three receiving TDs, an impressive feat that helped him earn game MVP honors.
“I really wanted this game to be one of the best that I’ve ever had,” said Tupper.
On the 75-yard catch-and-run that saw Tupper catch a short pass from sophomore quarterback Wesley Cournoyer before weaving his way through a maze of Ponaganset defenders, Tupper said, “When you start off the game on a good note, you get everyone going right off the bat.”
As the inclement weather intensified, so too did Burrillville’s grip on the contest. Ponaganset helped out by committing three first-quarter turnovers with two of them recorded by sophomore Sean Ayotte (interception, fumble recovery). On two occasions, the Broncos (9-1) started drives from inside the Chieftain 10-yard line.
When the first quarter ended, the Broncos looked up at the scoreboard and saw they were up by a sizeable amount (34-0). Bobby Thatcher aided the Burrillville cause with two rushing scores. The second one saw the junior put the ball on the ground before the bounce came right back to him before Thatcher dove into the end zone.
All told, Burrillville scored on five straight possessions before ending a drive without any points. If there was any doubt about how the Broncos would respond following their heartbreaking triple-overtime loss to Mount Pleasant in the Division II semifinals, Tupper and his running mates demonstrated that they meant serious business.
“It was about getting over it and coming back to work,” said Tupper. “We wanted to end the season on a good note. Coach (Gennaro Ferraro) talked about the importance of sending our seniors off on the right foot.”
Added Ferraro, “The best part of this team is that they grew close and loved each other. It’s not talent. It’s the ability to play together and that’s what this group did. It’s a credit to them.”
Ponaganset responded nicely to the shell-shocking first quarter by holding Burrillville scoreless during the second and third quarters. The Chieftains scored their first touchdown with 16.4 seconds left as quarterback Zach Silvaggio kept it himself and ran up the middle for a 16-yard score.
On a night when getting a proper grip on the ball proved to be challenging, the Broncos only turned it over once. The lone fumble was the result of a bad snap that sailed over Cournoyer’s head and helped set up Marcus Carpenter’s 28-yard rushing score that came with a minute gone by in the fourth quarter.
The Broncos got their scoring groove on for the final time in 2019 as senior Nicholas Roy powered his way in from two yards out with 4:49 remaining.
“It’s always great when you see one of your fellow seniors get into the end zone,” said Tupper, who ends his time with the Broncos with a Division III Super Bowl title (in 2017), back-to-back appearances in the D-II semifinals, and a most impressive record of 40 wins compared to five defeats.
The Broncos have now won six straight Thanksgiving games. The all-time series against the Chieftains stands at 20-14 in favor of Burrillville.
Burrillville 34 – 0 – 0 – 7 --- 41
Ponaganset 0 – 7 – 0 – 7 --- 14
B – Aidan Tupper 75-yard pass from Wesley Cournoyer (Ronald Stanish kick)
B – Tupper 10-yard pass from Cournoyer (kick failed)
B – Bobby Thatcher 6-yard run (Sam Clifford from Cournoyer)
B – Thatcher 1-yard run (kick failed)
B – Tupper 5-yard pass from Cournoyer (Stanish kick)
P – Zach Silvaggio 16-yard run (Ryan DeRoche kick)
P – Marcus Carpenter 28-yard run (DeRoche kick)
B – Nicholas Ray (Stanish kick)
