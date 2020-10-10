BURRILLVILLE – Senior captain Brady Tupper summarized Burrillville High’s satisfying 2-0 triumph over Mount St. Charles in a Division II season opener at Thomas Gledhill Memorial Field early Saturday afternoon rather succinctly.
Standing with teammates John Libby, J.J. Crawford and Brady Linfield a few yards in front of the team bench, he offered, “All I’ve got to say is that we’re looking to be the top team in the division, be an extremely tough competitor and take it all the way to the state championship game.”
A brazen early-season prediction? You bet, but if the junior Lincourt continues to exhibit the phenomenal play between the pipes that he did in the second half against the Mount, Tupper may have a shot at being right.
Lincourt produced several sterling stops and closed with nine saves in that 40-minute span alone, and – without his help – the Mounties just may have left the Burrillville campus with a stalemate.
When asked about his mindset during the MSC assault, Lincourt merely smiled and said, “I’ve got to have my guys, all the players on my team, I’ve got to have their backs. They had a few shots on net in the first half (one in which Tupper gained the nod), but nothing big, so I knew they were going to be hungry in the second.”
He also indicated he’s not surprised that his team is even playing this fall, given the continuation of the coronavirus pandemic.
“This is right where we should be, and we’re all glad to be here.”
So was first-year head coach Martyn Hollands, who previously had coached the Wheeler School program.
“I’m delighted with the boys and how they played; we’ve got a really good group,” he stated. “I only had three weeks to get to know them; Burrillville couldn’t officially appoint me until we all knew there would be a season, so there was no chance to get to know them over the summer.
“I’m a new coach with new systems, but the players have adapted very well,” he added. “When you don’t even have a scrimmage and have minimal practices, it’s tough, but the guys have listened and worked hard.
“I told them before the game that we needed to be organized, difficult to beat to every ball and be creative, and I thought we did all of those things. They executed the game plan, and – in the second half – Brady (Linfield) came up big, really big. I thought we did as well as we possible could with such a short time to prepare.”
Senior tri-captain John Libby finished with a goal and an assist, while the junior Crawford notched the Broncos’ first tally at the 11:55 mark of the opening stanza.
“John had been possession and he played me in down the left side,” Crawford recalled. “The defender slipped up, so I took the ball past him, dribbled by two more defenders and saw the shot in front of me. I knew the keeper (freshman Connor Thibault) wasn’t very tall, so I ripped it over his head.”
He also admitted that Hollands had kept him busy throughout the tilt, moving him to five different positions, including center defensive back, left and right wing, attack midfielder and striker.
The hosts controlled the momentum in the first half, and it showed when Libby gave his club the 2-0 cushion on a crazy goal with just under 12 minutes left before the break. Officials awarded him a free kick from at least 45 yards out, and Libby used the brisk, aiding wind to his advantage, looping it inside the post.
“When it hooked in, I was stunned,” he laughed.
Whatever MSC coach Luis Faria told his charges at intermission worked wonders, as they mounted chance after chance on Lincourt, including three in the opening eight-plus minutes. With 25:18 remaining in regulation, junior Mike Burke knocked down a long direct kick from midfield with his feet and chipped a point-blank try at Lincourt, who responded with a terrific diving save.
The Mounties nearly sliced their deficit in half again with 5:29 left; that’s when senior Owen Lotito dribbled through traffic in front and walloped a short attempt at the keeper, though he again made a superb sprawling stop.
And, with less than two minutes remaining, MSC manufactured another sweet opportunity after senior Jon Lagasse jumped for a set-up header off a left side corner kick and knocked it at Linfield. The latter, however, leaped and snagged it.
“Their keeper was excellent (Saturday),” Faria noted. “I think our team responded well overall. We had some mishaps in that first half which resulted in those two goals; those were unfortunate, but we executed our game plan well in that second half.
“We wanted to control the ball, get it out to the flanks and drive it into the box, and we did that often; we just couldn’t finish,” he added. “For the first game, we did OK, and we’re excited for the next few. These kids have been through so much, it was just fun for everyone to be out here.
“I know the score doesn’t reflect what we wanted as a result, but we’re excited to move forward.”
Mount St. Charles 0 – 0 – 0
Burrillville 2 – 0 – 2
First half: BURR – J.J. Crawford (John Libby) 11:55; BURR – Libby (una.) 28:10.
Second half: No scoring.
Shots on goal: Mount St. Charles 11, Burrillville 8. Goalie saves: Connor Thibault (MSC) 6, Brady Tupper (B) 2, Brady Linfield (B) 9.
