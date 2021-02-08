BURRILLVILLE — The names change, but the results remain the same for the stingy Burrillville boys basketball team.
Just days after Jack Bergin and Colby Bouzan were the catalysts to victory in an undefeated showdown against Juanita Sanchez, Monday night was a chance for the team’s talented juniors – forward Dean Ayotte and guard Wes Cournoyer – to do their part in keeping the dream season going.
Ayotte matched Johnston all-division center Tom Zednik in the first half with nine points, while Cournoyer knocked down three 3-pointers, scored a team-high 13 points and delivered the game-clinching assist to Bergin late in the fourth quarter of a 49-45 Division II victory over the talented Panthers.
“It doesn’t matter if we score two points or a hundred, as long as we win is all that matters,” Ayotte said after finishing with nine points. “We lost a thousand point scorer [Sam Clifford], so we needed everyone to step up. It just so happens that some people step up in some games and other people step up in other games. It’s awesome [being 5-0]. We’ve always believed and it’s all about being hot and we’re rolling.”
“That was so ugly, but it’s a credit to Johnston because I know they had a lot of time off, but it didn’t show because they played a tough game,” Burrillville coach Kevin Randall said. “They dismantled our defense in the first half and I think we figured it out in the third quarter and then our offense started to get going. We made some plays offensively, but winning the basketball game is all that matters.”
Burrillville (5-0 Division II-North) welcomes its second undefeated opponent to the Broncodome in as many weeks when first-place Wheeler comes to town Wednesday night with the No. 1 seed in the playoffs on the line. Monday night, Cournoyer and Bouzan, who hit a game-high three 3-pointers and each had 13, while Bergin and Ayotte had nine. Jaden White added five second-half points.
After White connected on a 3-pointer to put the Broncos up seven with just 3:50 left, Zednik answered with back-to-back hoops to cut the Bronco lead to just three. Moments later, Cournoyer looked like he was about to commit a turnover, but he stepped through a trap and hit Bergin in the paint four a bucket to extend the lead to five. Bouzan then drained Burrillville’s eighth 3-pointer of the night to secure the win.
“We’re a balanced team, so if you want to pick one guy to stop we have plenty of guys we can bring off the bench who can hit shots,” Randall said. “That’s what makes us a tough team. It was great to see Wes play the way he did because he works so hard and he knows he’s been struggling a bit offensively. He hasn’t let that effect his defense because he’s given it 110 percent.”
Johnston (0-2 Division II) hadn’t played since opening the season with a loss to Tolman on Jan. 23. The Panthers then went on a COVID-19 pause before returning to practice last week to prepare for the Broncos. Along with Zednik, the Panthers also received 15 points from Justin Salvatore, while Hunter Remington hit two 3-pointers in the fourth quarter to finish with eight points.
“I’m not into moral victories and it’s fine that we hadn’t played in a while because this is a game we could’ve came in here and won,” Johnston coach Mark Livingston said. “We gave up something like 19 offensive rebounds and that was a huge thing to go along with the turnovers against the press. No excuses, we’ll be ready to play next game.”
The Broncos jumped out to an 8-2 lead in the first quarter, but then Zednik and Salvatore ignited a 7-0 run to end the quarter to give the Panthers a four-point lead. Cournoyer drained a pair of 3-pointers in the second quarter and Bouzan added five points to help the Broncos build a five-point lead at halftime. They allowed just five points in the quarter.
Burrillville held the Panthers to just two points for the first four minutes of the second half to build a game-high eight-point advantage. Cournoyer and Bergin sparked the run offensively, while the Broncos’ press frustrated the Panthers into 17 turnovers.
“I don’t think they scored much for the first three or four minutes of the second half and we hang our hat on our defense,” Randall said. “This team gave us some issues tonight and they presented us with some mis-match issues that we had to deal with.”
Burrillville then went over seven minutes without a field goal as Zednik, Salvatore and Remington helped the Panthers cut the deficit to two with six minutes left in the game. Burrillville found a way to score enough down the stretch to remain unbeaten.
