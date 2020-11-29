Burrillville's Gaudreau can't wait to take baseball talents to nearby Bryant University

Time to make an important decision was still on Jacob Gaudreau’s side, a point articulated by the Burrillville native to perspective college baseball recruiters whenever they reached out to him during the summer of 2019.
“They would ask me what my recruiting timeline was. I told them I wasn’t in any rush. I wanted to take things slowly and find that place I really wanted to go to,” said Gaudreau.
The phone call from Bryant University head coach Ryan Klosterman – new on the scene after his hiring in July 2019 – proved to strike a profound chord.
“He actually told me that I was his first recruiting call as a head coach. That automatically stood out that I was important enough for him to take an interest in me,” said Gaudreau.
Upon attending a few summer camps and fall ball scrimmages on the Bryant campus and hearing in-person of the type of impact he could have in a Bulldog uniform, Gaudreau deemed that he had seen and heard enough.
“I didn’t want to wait anymore,” he said. “I wanted to make this official.”
Just starting out his junior year at La Salle Academy, Gaudreau on Sept. 15, 2019 supplied the Bulldogs with a verbal commitment that earlier this month was cemented upon inking his National Letter of Intent. In the press release that announced Bryant’s eight-player haul from the Class of 2021, Gaudreau was listed as the group’s only catcher.
Given how much society has changed since Gaudreau made the call to end his recruitment, his timing proved to be fortuitous.
“With the coronavirus pandemic happening, I’ve seen a few of my friends who have suffered from not being able to attend the schools they were looking at. Either they couldn’t play enough in front of the coaches or teams have returning players based off the new NCAA rules,” said Gaudreau. “It was really helpful for me to make that choice last September.”
It was during Gaudreau’s freshman year when coaches began impressing upon him about the importance of surveying the college baseball landscape now rather than down the line.
“Like every kid, I was looking down South … big name schools and everything,” he said.
It was during the aforementioned summer of 2019 when Gaudreau’s recruiting options came into sharper focus upon heading to Georgia with the New England Scorpions travel ball club for the PBR Futures Games. An estimated 350 schools were present with 15 potential suitors ultimately reaching out to Gaudreau. Most of the schools that expressed interest were located in the Northeast.
“When I think of the big-name schools, at heart I knew I wouldn’t be able to make as big of an impact. They would bring in these kids who would probably make me look like a no-name,” said Gaudreau. “Once I talked to Coach Klosterman and he told me about the impact I could make starting my freshman year, it jumped out to me that I can play for a great school, play great competition, and make a big impact while staying local and having my family come watch me.”
A product of Burrillville Little League, Gaudreau never once entertained second thoughts during the year-plus gap between his verbal pledge and signing a pretty important document.
“The idea of trust is really big for me. Right from the beginning, Coach Klosterman said it was a two-way street. I had to trust them that they were going to honor my commitment and they had to trust me that once the time comes, I would make it official,” said Gaudreau. “There were no other schools that took my eye off of Bryant. Nothing swayed me from what I could potentially do there.”
Blessed with a strong arm that’s known for keeping the opposing team’s running game in check, Gaudreau emphasizes a gap-to-gap approach when he’s in the batter’s box. He measures out at 5-foot-9, 190 pounds.
For someone who has his sights firmly set hitting the ground running upon officially enrolling into Bryant, Gaudreau knows that the coming months represent a crucial time in his ongoing development.
“We talk about making sure that my body is in peak condition and that my baseball skills are above par if I want to stand out right away,” he said. “I’ve caught my whole life but can also play third base, second base and the outfield.”
A special type of baseball blood runs through Gaudreau. His aunt is Raquel Ferreira, a Cumberland native and current Executive Vice President/Assistant General Manager for the Boston Red Sox. Studies-wise, Gaudreau is leaning toward pursuing a degree in business marketing while minoring in sports management.
“Now, I’m officially part of the Bulldog family,” said Gaudreau. “It’s a dream come true, honestly.”
