WOONSOCKET — Blackstone Valley Prep sophomore Jordan Mendes had to shoot the ball.
Mendes, who was inserted into Wednesday’s Open state tournament play-in game against Woonsocket just eight seconds earlier, found himself wide open for a 3-pointer after Marcus Harmon collided with a Pride player.
Even though teams combined to make just one 3-pointer in the first 31 minutes of the tight contest, Mendes let it fly. The sophomore connected on the shot to put the visitors up five and they never looked back. Thanks to a team-high 15 points – all in the second half – from junior catalyst Xavier Mendez and 11 more from senior center Abdoulaye Sall, the No. 18 Pride shocked the D-I Novans, 54-45, to earn their first playoff victory since joining the RIIL last season.
“I was by myself and everybody wanted me to shoot and we really needed that three, so I shot it,” Mendes said after scoring seven second-half points. “We came in here with the underdog mindset because we lost in the playoffs already, so we didn’t want to go home. This is our last season with the seniors, so we just wanted to ball out.”
“We knew we had to redeem ourselves,” Mendez said. “We had to help each other out, pick each other up and do everything we could and keep working. This means a lot because this is our first time in the state tournament and it’s against a D-I team.”
BVP coach Kevin Payette knows all about Woonsocket High because he graduated from the school in 2001 and his parents still live in the city. Payette and the Pride had plenty of time to prepare for the Novans because they were upset in the Division III quarterfinals by St. Patrick’s nearly two weeks ago.
The visitors led the contest for the first six minutes, but then trailed until there was just 2:10 left in the second half when Mendez made two free throws to give the Pride a lead they would never relinquish.
“I spent a lot of time here as a player and my brother graduated four years earlier, so there was an eight-year period where I was here all the time,” Payette said. “It’s different to be on this side of the court, but Woonsocket still holds a special place in my heart. Mathematically, it almost seems impossible for our first playoff win to come in the state tournament.
“I don’t know if I would’ve drawn it up that way, but we’re certainly happy and happy to win this way. We battled back against a good team. We weren’t playing great and we committed some fouls, but we fought. I’m proud of the guys.”
Woonsocket didn’t have much fun in its pair of playoff games at Savaria Gym. First, Cumberland rolled up Mendon Road and posted a Division I preliminary-round win two weeks ago and then Tuesday night the Novans were bounced in the Open tournament a season after going to the state final at the Ryan Center.
The biggest reason the Novans aren’t practicing today is 3-point shooting. Woonsocket was 0-for-16 from 3-point range. The only consistent offensive threat was senior wing Marcus Harmon, who scored a game-high 21 points. Senior center Ousmane Kourouma added nine points, but only two of those came in the second half.
“It’s hard to win a game when you’re 0-for-16 from 3,” Woonsocket coach TJ Ciolfi said. “I thought Marcus was terrific in the second half trying to keep us in the game and we played as hard as we could play. A lot of those 3s were good looks, so guys were executing and we were creating shots for guys we want to take them. We just couldn’t knock them in.”
A prime example of Woonsocket’s struggles came with the score tied and just over two minutes left in the game. Harmon and Jacob Bissonnette both missed 3-pointers and Mendez grabbed a rebound and was fouled. He made both free throws to give the road side a two-point lead.
Woonsocket, which scored just two points in the final eight minutes, produced two more empty possessions before Mendes knocked down a 3-pointer with 49.4 seconds left to put the Pride up 49-44. Late free throws from Sall and Jarell Jose Carlos secured the victory.
The star of the second half, however, was Mendez. In a game reminiscent of the Pride’s comeback win over North Smithfield, Mendez was plagued with foul trouble and failed to score in the first half. Payette ran the first play of the second half for the junior and he scored. Mendez made five field goals and went 4-for-8 from the line to score 15 points.
“It took a while to finally find a groove,” Mendez said. “We just picked it up in the second half and started talking to each other.”
“He picked up two quick fouls and never got into the game and I thought Payette did a good job of calling something quick for him in the second half,” Ciolfi said. “When he gets going, he’s tough to stop. He’s a good player.”
Woonsocket trailed 6-2 just 90 seconds into the game, but Kourouma and Harmon led the Novans on a 16-8 run to build a four-point lead. Harmon, who had a game-high 11 points in the first half, built the lead to eight at halftime. The Novans led by as many as nine points early in the second half before BVP rode Mendez and a strong defense to an historic victory for the embryonic program.
“We’re happy to have the challenge,” Payette said of facing the defending state champion Skippers Thursday night. “We’re going to enjoy this tonight, we’ll come to practice tomorrow and prepare the best we can for North Kingstown. We’re happy to go in there for a fight.”
BLACKSTONE VALLEY PREP (54) Sory Traore 2 0-0 4, Xavier Mendez 5 4-8 15, Jarell Jose Carlos 0 1-2 1, Jordan Mendes 3 0-0 7, Chris Rodriguez 3 2-4 8, Abdoulaye Sall 5 1-3 11, Kalil Fofana 4 0-0 8, Totals 22 8-16 54.
WOONSOCKET (45) Marcus Harmon 10 1-1 21, Justus McLaurin 2 3-5 7, Jacob Bissonnette 1 1-2 3, Ousmane Kourouma 3 3-8 9, Jared Downing 0 1-5 1, Jayvonn Botelho 1 0-2 2, Abou Jobe 1 0-0 2, Totals 18 9-23 45.
Halftime – Woonsocket, 26-18.
3-pointers – BVP, Mendez, Mendes.
