BY THE NUMBERS: A look at how new PC head coach Kim English conducted offensive business at George Mason

PROVIDENCE – The past isn’t always the best indicator of future performance, yet with Kim English bringing three players from George Mason to Providence, it’s worth shedding some light on numbers that at the very least offer clues as to how the Friars could operate offensively under their new head coach.
(Side note: the statistics appearing are provided courtesy of Marquette blogger Paint Touches via Synergy Sports, known for taking deep dives into crunching the numbers.)
Neither of the two teams that English coached at George Mason were known for pushing the ball in transition. In 2022, the Patriots ranked in the 43rd percentile nationally in possessions in transition (12.2 percent). This past season, George Mason was in the seventh percentile with 12.2 of the team’s possessions falling under the transition category. Last year’s group of Patriots averaged 0.916 points per possession (in transition) while the 2022 team barely averaged a full point in transition (1.007).
For comparison’s sake, Ed Cooley’s final two teams at Providence showed a willingness to run. In 2022, 14 percent of PC’s possessions were classified as transition (61st percentile nationally). This past season, the Friars ran even more (17.5 percent, 79th percentile). Both Friar teams averaged more than a full point via points per possession – 1.042 in 2022 and 1.096 in 2023.
Under English, the Patriots were more post-up heavy – an interesting reveal since big man Josh Oduro was one of George Mason’s key players over the past two seasons and will be spending his final college basketball season with the Friars. Last season, post-ups accounted for 14.8 percent of Mason’s offensive attack (62nd percentile). It was a significant jump from the 2022 season when the Patriots posted up 9.2 percent of the time (84th percentile). Neither George Mason team averaged a full point per possession when posting up.
In plays deemed as ending in a cut, George Mason saw an uptick between the 2022 and 2023 seasons. The 2022 team scored 1.299 points per possession via cutting action (89th percentile) while last year’s output featured 1.124 points per possession (33rd percentile). Cutting plays accounted for 6.3 percent of Mason’s offense in 2022 and 7.3 percent in 2023.
In possessions finished by the ball-handler in the pick-and-roll, the 2022 George Mason squad ranked in the 17th percentile (10.2 percent, 0.675 points per possession) with last year’s group in the 22nd percentile (11.5 percent, 0.718).
In screen settings, the 2022 Mason unit ranked in the 52nd percentile (5.9 percent, 0.903 points per possession) while the 2023 squad was in the 54th percentile (6.9 percent, 0.914 points per possession).
Individually, Synergy Sports classifies Oduro as a playmaking big who lived off of post-ups, putbacks, and rolls after picks. Last season, he was posted up 41.4 percent of the time and had a usage of nearly 30 percent (29.7) which is quite high and makes his 106.1 offensive rating look better than slightly above average.
Oduro’s 224 post-up possessions last season were 13th most for a single player in all of Division I. Per PORPAGATU (an offensive-minded stat that accounts value at a specific usage), Oduro ranked as the 11th best player in the Atlantic 10 last season.
Justyn Fernandez, another PC import from George Mason, posted an 85.4 offensive rating in limited minutes as a freshman last season that ranked 109th out of 114 eligible players from the Atlantic 10. A guard, Fernandez did average over a full point per possession when he found himself in spot-up (1.064) and no-dribble jumpers situations (1.230).
Synergy Sports classifies Davonte Gaines – the third and final PC addition from George Mason – as a spot-up shooting wing who’s someone the defense has to always account for. Last season, Gaines posted an impressive 71.6 percent effective field goal percentage on unguarded spot-ups (1.43 points per possession). He didn’t have a ton of attempts (44 total) but that high level of efficiency ranked him as one of the best 110 shooters in Division last season.
