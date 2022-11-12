Bynum to the rescue as PC pulls away from Northeastern

PROVIDENCE – The Jared Bynum who took home plenty of hardware last season showed up in a major way in the second half against Northeastern.
For everyone who was concerned after Bynum endured a 1-for-9 shooting performance in the season opener and was rather pedestrian through 20 minutes of Saturday’s game, be concerned no more. The guard went off in a major way and served as the driving force in PC’s ability to turn a tight affair with the Huskies into an 89-65 romp before 12,011 at the Amica Mutual Pavilion.
Bynum led all scorers with 21 points – 16 coming after halftime. His ability to connect with two of PC’s newcomers – Clifton Moore (15 points) and Noah Locke (13 points) – was also part of a dime-dropping story as Bynum finished with nine of PC’s 18 assists.
“Jared became Superman in the second half. He put a cape on,” said PC coach Ed Cooley, “but that’s what [preseason] first-team all-conference players do. They lead the right way”
They also put their teammates in advantageous positions when it comes to putting the ball in the hoop, something Locke and Moore acknowledged when asked about Bynum afterward.
“As soon as he gets the ball, he looks up. Once he crosses the midline, I put my hand up,” said Locke. “He knows where I like to get my shots.”
Added Moore, “We trust Jared whether it’s finishing a layup or facilitating. He’s going to make the right play.”
Bryce Hopkins added 10 points for the Friars while Ed Croswell shook off a first-half injury to his finger to register eight points in 17 minutes. He played the second half with two fingers taped together but did make his presence felt as PC stormed past the Huskies over the final 20 minutes, outscoring the visitors by 22 points.
“He’s one of the toughest kids we’ve coached at Providence,” said Cooley. “Sometimes I call Ed Croswell a bed that’s not made but very comfortable. He’s an unmade bed but the man is comfortable because he gets a lot of (things) done.”
The game’s opening stages featured the same formula that spurred PC to an opening night win. The Friars were aggressive in their takes to the rim and received the benefit of the doubt more often than not when it came to the whistles. Similar to Rider, Northeastern countered Providence’s early-game parade to the foul line by making headway from the perimeter.
The Huskies buried five threes in the opening half – the last one coming on the final play that trimmed PC’s halftime lead to 38-36 – and took their first lead of the game early in the second half after Coleman Stucke (team-high 17 points, 5-of-9 from three) swished his fourth triple of the game.
Things finally turned in Providence's favor when Bynum’s game-long ability to get into the paint was finally rewarded. With their top playmaker firmly at the controls, PC responded to the 41-40 deficit with a 13-zip run that in many ways broke the spirit of Northeastern.
“Just focusing and trusting the work that I’ve put in with my teammates and Coach Cooley. They give me a lot of confidence every day,” said Bynum.
When Bynum got into the paint and Locke buried a three from the corner, the Friars took their first double-digit lead of the game with 13:46 remaining (51-41). From there, PC kept pouring it on behind a guard who was determined to flip the script after a subpar offensive showing through three halves.
“I just thought we had more focus and energy coming out of halftime,” said Bynum.
Corey Floyd Jr. made his season debut for the Friars as the transfer from UConn appeared in six minutes and buried his only attempt – a three that came in the closing stages. For the second straight game, Cooley tightened his rotation considerably in the second half after casting a wide net that featured 10 players logged minutes in the first half.
The game was significant for Cooley in that he coached against one of his good friends in Northeastern’s Bill Coen. It was Coen who helped push for Cooley to be hired at URI with the pair later working together under Al Skinner at Boston College.
“He’s a very important person to me and I appreciate him. I wouldn’t be here if he didn’t give Coach Skinner the thumb's up to hire me at the University of Rhode Island,” said Cooley, whose Friars are back in action Tuesday against Division I newcomer Stonehill.
