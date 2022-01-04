CALL/TIMES 2021 ALL-AREA BOYS CROSS-COUNTRY TEAM: St. Raphael's Devan Kipyego dominated state's trails

Much has already been said about Devan Kipyego suffering an injury while playing soccer and how that setback put him on the path to become the winner of this year’s the RIIL Boys Cross Country State Championship Meet.
What shouldn’t get lost in the shuffle is the series of events that took place inside St. Raphael’s Alumni Hall on the afternoon of Nov. 13, 2020. Kipyego looked on as older brother Darius made his college choice public by accepting a full scholarship to participate in track & field at Iowa State.
“Seeing how far my brother could go was definitely a big factor … landing a scholarship based off all the time and effort he put into cross-country and track and field,” said Darius Kipyego. “It was about putting in the work to get to that level and that’s what I’m doing.”
From soccer serving as his pride and joy to unlocking a passion that has translated into much success, Kipyego can add another honor to his robust 2021 season with the MVP honor of the Call/Times All-Area Boys’ Cross-Country team.
The switch to become a fulltime runner reached its apex when the junior dominated a state meet race that was perceived as being as wide open as any time in recent memory. His time of 15 minutes, 32.30 seconds at the Ponaganset High track proved to be nine seconds in the clear of the runner-up finisher.
“I put in the work, but I didn’t think I was going to win. The hope was to go for First Team All-State, but all the training I put in over the summer paid off,” said Kipyego.
Between the nine meets he participated in prior to states, Kipyego only once finished outside of the top spot. His tour de force of a season included victories at the Injury Fund carnival (16:28), the 2.5-mile Manhattan College Invitational (12:39.20), and the Class C race (16:25.70).
Upon becoming the first SRA male harrier to capture state-meet gold since 2001, Kipyego went on to earn All-New England honors after placing 11th (16:50.36) at the New England Championships. His final cross-country race of the season took place Thanksgiving weekend when he placed 20th (15:52) at the EastBay Northeast Regionals.
On his way back from the EastBay Regionals that took place at the same New York-based course as the Manhattan Invitational, Kipyego’s phone lit up with messages from perspective college coaches. It was one of those signs that proved he had made the right call to move on from soccer in favor of doing something that figures to benefit him in the long run.
“This year made me realize that I do like cross-country a little bit more than track. There’s only one race and you’re racing against all the top guys,” said Kipyego.
***
Kipyego may have been the brightest star in the area, yet that doesn’t mean he was far from the only success story among the local participants. In fact, quite a few success stories emerged by the time the state meet was complete. In alphabetical order per last name, let’s meet those who merited acknowledgment on the 2021 Call/Times All-Area Boys’ Cross-Country Team.
Ethan Carpenter, senior
Cumberland
You could say that Carpenter saved his best performance of the season for his final in-state cross-country race of his high school career. At the Nov. 6 state meet, Carpenter crossed the finish line in 25th place (16:42.47) but more importantly as the third Cumberland runner to complete the Ponganset High course. Such a distinction was key for a Clipper squad that placed second in the team race with 125 points that saddled them between state champion Bishop Hendricken and third-place La Salle. … Earned Third Team All-Class A honors as well as First Team All-Northern Division.
Henry Dennen, senior
Cumberland
In a mini-pack that was formed once Kipyego pulled away from everyone at the state meet, Dennen succeeded in distinguishing himself en route to earning silver-medal status along with First Team All-State honors after posting a time of 15:41.69. … Named First Team All-Class A after placing fourth (16:05.40) as well as First Team All-Northern Division. … Placed 15th overall with a time of 15:37.1 at the Great American XC Festival that was held Oct. 2 in Cary, N.C.
Nate Evans, junior
Lincoln
It was clear that Evans was on a mission this fall and he backed it up with a very strong season. From dominating dual meets to placing seventh at the Class B meet (16:26.20) and following that up with 11th at states (16:04.04), Evans left no doubt regarding who happened to be the top runner on this year’s LHS squad, one that captured the program’s first class meet championship since 2009. … Individual honors include Second Team All-State, First Team All-Class B, and First Team All-Northern Division.
Ethan Fadden, sophomore
Mount St. Charles
Opened the dual meet season with back-to-back victories, a bold statement that left no doubt who the Mounties’ No. 1 runner was. … Placed 14th at the Class C meet (17:32.30). … Came in 14th (17:30.7) at the Eastbay Northeast Boys Freshman/Sophomore race held in New York over Thanksgiving weekend. … Placed sixth (17:27) in the Wickham Park Invitational held over Columbus Day weekend. … Named Second Team All-Class C and Second Team All-Northern Division.
Logan Halliwell, freshman
Lincoln
Serving as the perfect complement to Evans, Halliwell’s breakthrough moment came when he captured the state title at the Boys’ RIIL Freshman Cross Country Championships held Oct. 25 at Deerfield Park. Halliwell completed the 2.48-mile course in 13:28.8, which was 7.3 seconds quicker than the runner-up finisher … Placed 14th (17:28.40) at the Class B meet. … Named Second Team All-Class B and Third Team All-Northern Division.
Pedro Mayol, junior
St. Raphael
Mayol proved to be an important piece for an SRA squad that qualified for the state meet after successful season out of the ultra-competitive Metropolitan Division. … Placed eighth in the Class C meet (17:00) and 32nd at states (16:51.26). … Named First Team All-Metropolitan Division and Second Team All-Class C.
Cole McCue, junior
Cumberland
McCue’s objective heading into the season was crystal clear: Build off last year’s state meet where he finished in 32nd place. The mission was accomplished and then some when he crossed the finish line in 12th place at the 2021 state meet with a time of 16:06.33, good for Second Team All-State. … Placed sixth (16:17.80) at the Class A meet. … Named First Team All-Class A and First Team All-Northern Division.
