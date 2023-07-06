CALL/TIMES 2023 BASEBALL MVP: Fueled by determination every time he took the mound, Michael Bradshaw covered all the bases on his way to helping Cumberland capture state title

Behind the glitz of his 50,000-watt personality, Michael Bradshaw is wired in such a way where he absolutely disdains getting pulled before the final out.
In his eyes, the objective is to finish what he starts – something the right-hander excelled at as the supreme workhorse for the Cumberland High baseball team.
“Always wanting to win is the most important thing to me. It doesn’t matter if we win the game 11-10 or 1-0. I want to go out there and do everything I can to help the team win,” said Bradshaw, who these days is basking in the glow of the Clippers’ first state championship in 30 years.
Stringing together one mound marvel after another as if they were pearls on a necklace, Bradshaw served as the unquestioned driving force of this spring’s top high school team. He played the part of the ace pitcher to perfection right down to the last out of the season’s final game.
Big, strong and a competitor to his core, Bradshaw owns the type of skills that can carry a team on his broad shoulders. His postseason run was earmarked by sheer determination and a can-do spirit that was on full display during pressure-packed starts against Bishop Hendricken and La Salle.
For his production and dominance that carried him throughout a senior season to savor, Bradshaw has been named Most Valuable Player of the Woonsocket Call/Pawtucket Times All-Area Baseball Team. The self-imposed pressure he placed on himself to be great each time out helped to firmly place him in the conversation when discussions centered on the top high school pitchers.
In 13 games (12 starts), Bradshaw went 10-2 with a 1.25 ERA while striking out 62 in 72.2 innings. He threw 1,122 total pitches – a hefty sum that fulfills his desire to go the distance each time he started a game for the Clippers. Opposing hitters batted just .199 against him.
Between his junior and senior seasons, Bradshaw posted an 18-3 record. Underneath that impressive win-loss mark, there was a leadership component that bubbled to the surface when Cumberland stood at 4-5 and in danger of missing the playoffs entirely.
“We were in a slide,” said Bradshaw. “We had a lot of days when it wasn’t our day. We knew we had the talent. It was a matter of putting the pieces together.”
A six-game winning streak that saw Bradshaw have a hand in three of the victories catapulted Cumberland to the Division I-D regular-season title. Seeded fourth, the Clippers rode Bradshaw to wins in all four of his postseason starts with two of them coming in the best-of-three finals.
Looking back, the opportunity to serve as his team’s Game 3 starter with the state championship on the line meant everything to Bradshaw. In two games against runner-up La Salle, he covered 13.1 innings and allowed just one earned run. His final pitch as a high school contributor was one for the books – an elevated fastball that the hitter chased with the potential tying and go-ahead runs on base for the Rams.
“Coming into high school, my goal was to bring this town a title,” said Bradshaw. “Pitching in that last game as a Clipper, it felt good to get the job done. What we were able to accomplish was very special.”
Now he’s an All-Area MVP headed to play Division I baseball at Merrimack College, having led the Clippers to the 2023 state crown.
“To be able to end my high school career on top, it’s unbelievable,” said Bradshaw.
***
Raise your glove and bat and make sure to tip your cap. It’s time to salute those selected to this year’s Call/Times All-Area Baseball Team. Note, the honorees are arranged in alphabetical order by last name.
Connor Allard, junior, 2B
Cumberland
A surehanded fielder who provided coverage near the top of the lineup for the Clippers, Allard tied for second on the team in runs scored (18) while drawing 17 walks. Batted .291 while posting a .436 on-base percentage. … Defensively, made just four errors in 98 total chances and had a hand in turning 12 double plays. …. Named Second Team All-League (for Division I).
Ethan Battersby, senior, 2B
North Smithfield
A steady force for a Northmen squad that lost just once in league play during the regular season, Battersby hit .380 with 20 RBI and 21 runs scored while posting a 1.064 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). … Named Second Team All-Division (for Division III).
Jayden Champagne, senior, INF
Lincoln
Plugged into the middle of the lineup, Champagne batted .356 with a .444 on-base percentage while slugging at a .441 clip. Scored 12 runs while driving in 11. …. Named Second Team All-League (for Division I).
Noah Campanelli, senior, P/INF
Davies Tech
A bright spot for a Davies squad that relied heavily on first-time varsity players this spring, Campanelli hit .523 (23-for-44) while scoring 11 runs. … Struck out just three times in 50 plate appearances while stealing 15 bases. …Named First Team All-Division (for Division III).
Jack Farrell, senior, P/3B
Burrillville
The lone player with tried-and-true varsity experience heading into the season, Farrell helped guide the Broncos to the playoffs thanks to shining on the mound and in the batter’s box. … Hitting-wise, Farrell batted .458 (27-for-59) with eight doubles, one home run. … Struck out just three times and posted a 1.152 OPS. … Posted a 3.87 ERA over 34.1 innings with 31 strikeouts and two saves. … Named First Team All-Division (for Division II). … Repeat selection to the All-Area team.
Harold Fernandez, sophomore, P/3B
St. Raphael
Led the Saints in most offensive categories for the second straight year and stepped in as the team’s ace after injuries created a void at the front end of the rotation. … Batted .396 (21-for-53) with nine RBI, 12 walks and nine stolen bases. Also won three games on the mound. … Named First Team All-League (for Division II). … Repeat selection to All-Area team.
Isaiah Figueroa, junior, C
Woonsocket
Emerged as a productive leadoff hitter and defensive force behind the plate for the Villa Novans while serving as one the team’s captains. … Batted .419 with seven doubles and two triples while scoring 14 runs. … Threw out 11 would-be base stealers. … Named Second Team All-League and Second Team All-Division (for Division II).
Garrick Godin, senior, P/3B
Mount St. Charles
Whether it’s pitching or hitting, Godin did it all for the Mounties as his name appeared near or at the very top of all the major categories. … His .362 batting average was enhanced by 10 extra base hits (two doubles, six triples, two home runs). He scored 24 runs and drove in 15 while posting a triple-slash line of .525/.702/1.232. … Logged 34.2 innings in 10 games (five starts). Won three games and saved one while striking out 55. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-League (for Division II). … Repeat selection to All-Area team.
Ethan Harnois, senior, P/1B
North Smithfield
One of the key reasons why the Northmen found themselves in contention to repeat as division champs, Harnois posted a 0.96 ERA during the regular season while going 5-1 with 39 strikeouts in 29 innings. … Also made his presence at the plate with a .330 batting average. Scored 16 runs and drove in 17. … Selected Division III’s Most Valuable Player. … Named First Team All-Division (for D-III). … Repeat selection to the All-Area team.
Elijah Moffat, senior, OF
Lincoln
A table setter of the highest order, Moffat posted a .408 on-base percentage out of the leadoff spot while scoring 17 runs and stealing 20 bases. … Whether it was coming in or going back for flyballs, Moffat made routine plays look easy and helped take away numerous base hits. … Named First Team All-League (for Division I).
Scott Penney, senior, SS
Cumberland
The URI-bound Penney started the season hitting in the middle of the lineup before reprising his 2022 role as the Clippers’ leadoff hitter. … Finished as the team leader in runs (27) and walks (26) while posting a .481 on-base percentage. … Batted .293 and drove in 12 runs. … Led Cumberland in stolen bases (8-for-8) and helped turn 17 double plays. … Named First Team All-League (for Division I). … Repeat selection to All-Area team.
Luke Plumer, junior, OF
Cumberland
Emerged as Captain Clutch with the bat for the Clippers during the postseason. Led the state champs in batting average (.342) and slugging percentage (.430) while driving in a team-best 23 RBI. Was 4-for-4 in stolen bases. … Named Second Team All-League (for Division I).
Andy Ray, junior, C
Cumberland
Behind the plate for every inning this season, Ray anchored the heart of the lineup and worked with a Cumberland pitching staff that produced a 2.38 ERA as a team. … Led the team in on-base percentage (.484) and OPS (.907) while ranking second among Clipper regulars in batting average (.338). … Drew 17 walks and scored 18 runs. … Threw out 12 runners. …. Named First Team All-League (for Division I).
Ethan Torres, sophomore, P/INF/OF
Pawtucket
The first year of Shea and Tolman high schools joining forces on the diamond featured Torres supplying a wallop of an offensive punch. … Batted .517 with 21 runs and 15 RBI while posting a 1.278 OPS (on-base plus slugging percentage). … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-League (for Division III).
Jaden Violette, senior, P/2B
Woonsocket
The team’s captain went into the season hailed as one of the top pitchers in his division and did not disappoint. The hard-throwing righthander collected more strikeouts (67) than innings pitched (53) while posting a microscopic ERA (0.72). … Allowed just 12 hits on the season. … Tossed a no-hitter against Westerly in his final varsity start. … Named First Team All-Division and First Team All-League (both for Division II). … Selected as Woonsocket’s 2023 Male Student-Athlete of the Year. … Repeat selection to All-Area team.
Daniel White, senior, C
North Smithfield
As dependable as an offensive threat as you’ll find while serving as the Northmen’s team leader, White batted .420 during the regular season with 22 RBI and 24 runs. … Posted a 1.141 OPS. … The choice as Division III’s Catcher of the Year. … Named to the Academic All-State Team. … Awarded the Brian Fell Award that is presented by the R.I. Baseball Coaches Association and considers a player’s academics and community service efforts as well as on-field performance. … Named First Team All-Division (for Division III).
